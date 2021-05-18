KTM Extends Service And Warranty Periods For Customers Till July 31, 2021

KTM India will extend the service and warranty periods of all its motorcycles in India, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown in several states. The company says that all KTM and Husqvarna products will have their warranty benefits and free service period extended until July 31, 2021. This will be applicable for those customers whose warranty and free services were valid till May 31, 2021.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Extends Support To Fight Against COVID-19 Second Wave​

Commenting on the initiative, Sumeet Narang, President, Bajaj Auto (Probiking) said, "Due to the second wave of the pandemic, various states have announced lockdowns and we are aware that customers may struggle to get their vehicles serviced on time, or avail warranty benefits that may have expired during this period. Hence, we have rolled out two months warranty and service extension across all KTM and Husqvarna models."

The warranty and service extension also applies to the Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250

KTM further stated that the brand's probiking showrooms across India will pass on the benefits to the customers. With several parts of the country locked-down, customers have their vehicles parked at the moment.

Also Read: KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles Get A Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 9,728​

Not just KTM but Hero MotoCorp, Honda 2Wheelers India, Yamaha, among others have also announced extensions for the warranty and service periods for their respective customers. Manufacturers have also been actively donating towards Covid relief as the second wave of the pandemic has been deadlier on the larger populace.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.