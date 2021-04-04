KTM and Husqvarna have increased the prices of its motorcycles in India from April 2021. The price hikes range from Rs, 1,792 and go up to ₹ 9,728. The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 gets the biggest price hike of ₹ 9,728 and is now priced at ₹ 1.99 lakh. The KTM 200 Duke gets the lowest price hike, which is ₹ 1,792. It is now priced at ₹ 1.83 lakh. Similarly, the KTM 125 Duke gets a big price hike of ₹ 8,812 as well.

(The KTM 200 Duke gets the smallest price hike of ₹ 1,792)

KTM/Husqvarna Models New Price Old Price Difference KTM 125 Duke ₹ 160,319 ₹ 151,507 ₹ 8,812 KTM 200 Duke ₹ 183,328 ₹ 181,526 ₹ 1,792 KTM 250 Duke ₹ 221,632 ₹ 217,402 ₹ 4,230 KTM 390 Duke ₹ 275,925 ₹ 270,554 ₹ 5,371 KTM RC 125 ₹ 170,214 ₹ 162,566 ₹ 7,648 KTM RC 200 ₹ 206,112 ₹ 204,096 ₹ 2,016 KTM RC 390 ₹ 265,897 ₹ 260,723 ₹ 5,174 KTM 250 Adventure ₹ 254,483 ₹ 251,923 ₹ 2,560 KTM 390 Adventure ₹ 316,601 ₹ 310,365 ₹ 6,236 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 ₹ 199,296 ₹ 189,568 ₹ 9,728 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 ₹ 198,669 ₹ 189,952 ₹ 8,717

The KTM 125 Duke and the 390 Duke get a price hike of ₹ 8,812 and ₹ 5,371 respectively. The 250 Duke received a price increase of ₹ 4,230. The price of the KTM RC 390 was bumped up by ₹ 5,174. Similarly, the prices of the RC 200 and the RC 125 saw a price hike of ₹ 2,016 and ₹ 7,648 respectively while the KTM 250 Adventure's price was increased by 2,560. The KTM 390 Adventure gets a price hike of ₹ 6,236. The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 gets a price hike of ₹ 8,717. The Huskies get the biggest price hikes in the range. Refer to the table above for a complete price list of all KTM and Husqvarna models getting a price hike. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

