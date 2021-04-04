carandbike logo
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles Get A Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 9,728

KTM and Husqvarna have increased the prices of their motorcycles by up to Rs. 9,728. The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 gets the biggest price hike while the KTM 200 Duke gets the lowest price hike of Rs. 1,792.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 & Vitpilen 250 get the biggest price hikes

Highlights

  • KTM and Husqvarna increase the prices of their models in India
  • The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 gets the biggest price hike
  • The KTM 200 Duke gets the smallest price hike

KTM and Husqvarna have increased the prices of its motorcycles in India from April 2021. The price hikes range from Rs, 1,792 and go up to ₹ 9,728. The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 gets the biggest price hike of ₹ 9,728 and is now priced at ₹ 1.99 lakh. The KTM 200 Duke gets the lowest price hike, which is ₹ 1,792. It is now priced at ₹ 1.83 lakh. Similarly, the KTM 125 Duke gets a big price hike of ₹ 8,812 as well.

fdjocu84

(The KTM 200 Duke gets the smallest price hike of ₹ 1,792)

KTM/Husqvarna Models New Price Old Price Difference
KTM 125 Duke ₹ 160,319 ₹ 151,507 ₹ 8,812
KTM 200 Duke ₹ 183,328 ₹ 181,526 ₹ 1,792
KTM 250 Duke ₹ 221,632 ₹ 217,402 ₹ 4,230
KTM 390 Duke ₹ 275,925 ₹ 270,554 ₹ 5,371
KTM RC 125 ₹ 170,214 ₹ 162,566 ₹ 7,648
KTM RC 200 ₹ 206,112 ₹ 204,096 ₹ 2,016
KTM RC 390 ₹ 265,897 ₹ 260,723 ₹ 5,174
KTM 250 Adventure ₹ 254,483 ₹ 251,923 ₹ 2,560
KTM 390 Adventure ₹ 316,601 ₹ 310,365 ₹ 6,236
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 ₹ 199,296 ₹ 189,568 ₹ 9,728
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 ₹ 198,669 ₹ 189,952 ₹ 8,717
The KTM 125 Duke and the 390 Duke get a price hike of ₹ 8,812 and ₹ 5,371 respectively. The 250 Duke received a price increase of ₹ 4,230. The price of the KTM RC 390 was bumped up by ₹ 5,174. Similarly, the prices of the RC 200 and the RC 125 saw a price hike of ₹ 2,016 and ₹ 7,648 respectively while the KTM 250 Adventure's price was increased by 2,560. The KTM 390 Adventure gets a price hike of ₹ 6,236. The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 gets a price hike of ₹ 8,717. The Huskies get the biggest price hikes in the range. Refer to the table above for a complete price list of all KTM and Husqvarna models getting a price hike. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

