KTM and Husqvarna have increased the prices of its motorcycles in India from April 2021. The price hikes range from Rs, 1,792 and go up to ₹ 9,728. The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 gets the biggest price hike of ₹ 9,728 and is now priced at ₹ 1.99 lakh. The KTM 200 Duke gets the lowest price hike, which is ₹ 1,792. It is now priced at ₹ 1.83 lakh. Similarly, the KTM 125 Duke gets a big price hike of ₹ 8,812 as well.
|KTM/Husqvarna Models
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|KTM 125 Duke
|₹ 160,319
|₹ 151,507
|₹ 8,812
|KTM 200 Duke
|₹ 183,328
|₹ 181,526
|₹ 1,792
|KTM 250 Duke
|₹ 221,632
|₹ 217,402
|₹ 4,230
|KTM 390 Duke
|₹ 275,925
|₹ 270,554
|₹ 5,371
|KTM RC 125
|₹ 170,214
|₹ 162,566
|₹ 7,648
|KTM RC 200
|₹ 206,112
|₹ 204,096
|₹ 2,016
|KTM RC 390
|₹ 265,897
|₹ 260,723
|₹ 5,174
|KTM 250 Adventure
|₹ 254,483
|₹ 251,923
|₹ 2,560
|KTM 390 Adventure
|₹ 316,601
|₹ 310,365
|₹ 6,236
|Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
|₹ 199,296
|₹ 189,568
|₹ 9,728
|Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
|₹ 198,669
|₹ 189,952
|₹ 8,717
The KTM 125 Duke and the 390 Duke get a price hike of ₹ 8,812 and ₹ 5,371 respectively. The 250 Duke received a price increase of ₹ 4,230. The price of the KTM RC 390 was bumped up by ₹ 5,174. Similarly, the prices of the RC 200 and the RC 125 saw a price hike of ₹ 2,016 and ₹ 7,648 respectively while the KTM 250 Adventure's price was increased by 2,560. The KTM 390 Adventure gets a price hike of ₹ 6,236. The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 gets a price hike of ₹ 8,717. The Huskies get the biggest price hikes in the range. Refer to the table above for a complete price list of all KTM and Husqvarna models getting a price hike. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.
