carandbike Awards 2021: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Wins Entry Performance Motorcycle Of The Year

It was last year when Bajaj Auto launched two Swedish motorcycle brand's - Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 in India. Like its sibling, the Svartpilen 250 shares its underpinning with the KTM 250 Duke. The motorcycle is a modern motorcycle with an old-world charm, which is based on the bigger Svartpilen 401. In this edition of the carandbike Awards, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 had to compete with its sibling Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and the Bajaj Dominar 250 for the Entry Performance Motorcycle of the Year award.

The Svartpilen 250 has a textbook neo-retro design with the urban scrambler treatment

The motorcycle is powered by a 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that belts out 29.5 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm, against peak torque of 24 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike uses a 43 mm USD fork up front and monoshock suspension at the rear. For braking, it gets ByBre four-piston caliper with a 320 mm disc on the front wheel, and a single-piston caliper on a 230 mm disc on the rear wheel.

Built around the trellis frame, the bike shares its underpinning with the KTM 250 Duke. However, the rear sub-frame has been changed to accommodate the slightly different tail section. In India, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is priced at ₹ 1.89 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

