COVID-19: Suzuki India Extends Free Service, Warranty Till July 15

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has announced the extension of free service, warranty and extended warranty of its two-wheelers, in the light of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the company said in a statement. For the convenience of Suzuki customers in India, the company has announced that free service or warranty period of Suzuki customers which expires between April 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021, can now avail of these services with an extension up to July 15, 2021.

The extension of free services and warranty will be offered across the country

Satoshi Uchida, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "It gives me immense pleasure to share with you that we have extended the tenure of free services, warranty and extended warranty of all the concerned customers till 15th July, 2021. We do understand that in these unprecedented times, it is difficult to avail all these services due to localised restrictions and state lockdowns. At the same time, I would say that in these testing times, this is our chance to show gratitude to all those customers who have trusted in Suzuki Two Wheeler products. Amidst the myriad challenges being faced by the country currently, this extension will enable customers to avail these benefits at their convenience after the lockdown and restrictions are lifted."

Suzuki is expected to ensure that dealerships across India will pass on the free service and warranty extension benefits to customers. Other two-wheeler brands, including Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, TVS Motor Company, and Bajaj Auto have all announced extension of free services and warranty due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 second wave.

