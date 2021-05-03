carandbike logo
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2021: Suzuki Motorcycle Reports Highest-Ever Monthly Sales

Suzuki reported monthly sales of 77,849 units in April 2021. Exports accounted for 57.5 per cent growth with 13,970 units.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
Highlights

  • Suzuki Motorcycle sells 77,849 two-wheelers in April 2021
  • Suzuki Motorcycle India exports grow over 57 per cent in April
  • All 101 units of 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has been sold out in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has recorded sales of 77,849 units in April 2021. The company sold 63,879 two-wheelers in the domestic market, and 13,790 two-wheelers in the export markets, registering an overall 18 per cent increase, compared to April 2019 sales. Sales in April 2020 were zero due to the nationwide lockdown imposed across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. In March 2021, Suzuki sold a total of 69,942 units, so the April 2021 numbers recorded a month-on-month overall growth of 11.3 per cent.

Also Read: Suzuki Registers 72 Per Cent Growth In March 2021

The first batch of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has been sold out in India

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, "It is very satisfying that despite all the challenges associated with the second surge of COVID-19 pandemic in the month of April, we have posted 12% growth in domestic and an exceptional 57.5% growth in our exports volumes vis-a-vis same month in 2019. The first month of the new Financial Year was also of a very special significance for Suzuki Motorcycle India as we launched the much awaited, third generation version of our flagship Sports Bike, The All New Hayabusa. It gives me immense pleasure to share with you that our first batch of 101 units was booked within 2 days of the bookings getting opened.

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa First Batch Sold Out In India

"We, at SMIPL feel extremely humbled with the response and confidence that the Indian customers have shown towards the brand and would like to express our deepest gratitude to our dealerships for ensuring that the customer confidence in Suzuki continues to grow stronger with each passing year. This trust is the source of our heightened enthusiasm and resolve to work passionately in producing and providing products of superior value".

0 Comments

During the 2020-21 financial year, Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 589,997 units, registering a decline of 25.35 per cent, as compared to 7,47,506 units cumulatively sold during the 2019-20 financial year.

