Maruti Suzuki Increases Standard Warranty For All Cars; Extended Warranty Packages Introduced

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced enhanced standard warranty programmes for all its vehicles. Previously, the standard warranty was 2 years or 40,000 kilometres is now increased to 3 years or 1,00,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier).

Included in the standard warranty programme is coverage for the engine, transmission, mechanical components, electrical and air conditioning systems but excludes all consumables such as clutch, brake discs, brake pads, etc. Customers can access free repairs at any of Maruti Suzuki's authorised service centres across the country throughout the warranty period. Moreover, the customers can also extend the warranty packages to cover their vehicle for up to 6 years or 1,60,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier).

The extended warranty packages are of three tiers –

Platinum Package 4th year/1,20,000 kilometres Royal Platinum Package 5th year/1,40,000 kilometres Solitaire Package 6th year/1,60,000 kilometres

Apart from that, Maruti Suzuki has also expanded the extended warranty coverage of 11 high-value parts which were earlier limited to the duration of the standard warranty.

“At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to have customers for life. In line with this commitment, we have enhanced our standard warranty coverage to 3 years or 1,00,000 km to provide greater value to our customers. Furthermore, we have introduced extended warranty packages for up to 6 years or 1,60,000 km and revised the scope of 4th-year and 5th-year extended warranty packages. The enhanced standard warranty and updated extended warranty packages will offer our customers added convenience and peace of mind, ultimately enhancing their overall ownership experience”, said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, MSIL, commenting on the initiative.