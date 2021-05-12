Piaggio India has officially launched the Aprilia SXR 125 in the country priced at ₹ 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). carandbike readers would remember that the model was listed on the company's website last month and the prices too were revealed at the time. Bookings for the SXR 125 are already open across dealerships and the company's website for a token amount of ₹ 5,000. The SXR 125 stays identical to its more powerful sibling - Aprilia SXR 160. But gets a smaller displacement engine in comparison.

Commenting on the occasion, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, "I am very pleased and enthused today as the Aprilia SXR heads towards completing the range starting from 160 CC and now with 125 CC, The Aprilia SXR 125 is another exciting experience at the most appealing engine category, the 125 CC, our engines offers best with 3 Valves and Clean emission Fuel injection technology offering an interesting combination of riding experience and fuel utilisation, With this launch, we will be able to offer the new Aprilia Experience to many followers of Aprilia who strive to Maxify Life!"

The Aprilia SXR 125 is identical to the SXR 125 in dimensions and features but gets a smaller displacement motor

The Aprilia SXR 125 draws power from the 125 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled, three-valve engine with fuel injection. The motor develops 9.3 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 9.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a CVT unit. The scooter gets telescopic forks up front and a single hydraulic shock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 220 mm disc at the front with Combi Braking System (CBS), while the rear gets a 140 mm drum unit. The 125 cc scooter remains identical to the SXR 160 in terms of dimensions and also gets the same 12-inch alloy wheels.

The feature list on the Aprilia SXR 125 comprises LED headlights and taillights with LED DRLs, and an all-digital instrument console with optional Bluetooth connectivity that connects the user's smartphone with the scooter. Other features include a USB charging port, split glovebox, and 20 litres of under-seat storage. The model also gets a flyscreen and raised handlebar.

The Aprilia SXR 125 is available in four colours - Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White and Matt Black. The maxi-styled scooter competes with the Suzuki Burgman Street and the TVS NTorq.

