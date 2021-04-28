carandbike logo
Aprilia SXR 125 Priced At ₹ 1.15 Lakh; Yet To Be Launched Officially

Aprilia revealed the price of the upcoming SXR 125 on its website inadvertently. While the scooter has not been launched yet, its price is revealed to be Rs. 1.15 lakh (Ex-showroom, Pune).

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
The Aprilia SXR 125 is yet to be launched in India officially expand View Photos
The Aprilia SXR 125 is yet to be launched in India officially

Highlights

  • Aprilia SXR 125 price revealed inadvertently on website
  • Bookings for the SXR 125 began in the beginning of April 2021
  • The scooter is yet to be launched officially

Aprilia began taking bookings for the upcoming SXR 125 earlier this month for a token amount of ₹ 5,000. While the company has not launched the scooter officially, the ex-showroom price is mentioned on the company's website, should you want to book a scooter. The Aprilia SXR 125 is priced at ₹ 114,994 (ex-showroom, Pune) and ₹ 116,358 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on the SXR 160, the SXR 125 scooter maxi-scooter inspired styling as well. The launch of the scooter is likely to be delayed owing to the tough situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SXR 125 is about ₹ 11,000 cheaper than the SXR 160.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 125 Bookings Begin

mdtc7csc

(The styling of the SXR 125 is very similar to that of the SXR 160)

The new Aprilia SXR 125 gets the same BS6 compliant 125 cc single-cylinder engine that currently does duty on the SR 125 and the Storm 125. The three-valve motor is fuel injected and is currently tuned to make 9.4 bhp at 7,600 rpm and the peak torque output is rated at 9.2 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a CVT gearbox.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 50 Scooter Revealed For Europe

1hi8g6vo

(The Aprilia SXR 1254 gets the same engine as the SR 125)

In terms of features, Piaggio India says that the new Aprilia SXR 125 gets wrap-around LED headlights, LED taillights, fully digital instrument console, optional Bluetooth mobile connectivity, a bigger and comfortable seat and signature Aprilia graphics. The scooter is available in four colour options which are Blue, Black, White and Red. The scooter gets a 200 mm disc up front along with a 140 mm drum brake at the rear. CBS or combined braking system comes as a standard fitment. It gets a fuel tank capacity of 7 litres. Up front, the scooter gets hydraulic telescopic suspension while the rear gets a monoshock.

0 Comments

In India, it will go up against the likes of the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and the TVS NTorq 125 scooters.

