2021 Aprilia SXR50 Scooter Announced For Europe

The Aprilia SXR 50 is the entry-level scooter in the SXR series, and has been unveiled in Europe

Aprilia has unveiled a new 50 cc scooter in its SXR series, with design and bodywork shared with the bigger SXR models. The new Aprilia SXR 50 has been announced for the European market for now, and it looks quite similar to the Aprilia SXR 160 launched in India in December 2020. While the basic bodywork, styling and features may be shared with the SXR 160, the SXR 50 will be powered by a small 50 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The SXR 50 will put out 3.2 bhp at 7,000 rpm, and 3.3 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.

The Aprilia SXR 50 features a digital screen with optional Bluetooth connectivity

The front suspension is a telescopic fork, while there's a five-step adjustable rear shock. The 12-inch wheels are fitted with 120/70 tyres and braking is handled by a 220 mm front disc with twin-pot caliper and a 140 mm rear disc. The headlight is LED, similar to other SXR models, and Aprilia also offers the Aprilia MIA connectivity system that lets the rider connect a smartphone to the scooter via Bluetooth.

The Aprilia SXR 50 is unlikely to be launched in India

Aprilia will also offer a range of accessories, to add to comfort and practicality of the SXR 50, including a larger screen, rubber mats for the running boards, and anti-theft warning system. The underseat storage space is of 20-litres capacity, and the front glove compartment houses a USB socket for charging mobile devices. The Aprilia SXR 50 will be available in four colours, two classic colours in Essence White and Instinctive Gray, and two slightly sportier colours with dedicated graphics, in Power Red and Enigma Black. The Aprilia SXR 50 is unlikely to be launched in India, but Piaggio India is getting ready to launch the Aprilia SXR 125.

