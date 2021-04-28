2021 Aprilia RS 125, Tuono 125 Unveiled For Global Markets

The Aprilia RS 125 and the Tuono 125 have been on sale globally for a while now, but after updating its RSV4 and Tuono V4 range in addition to showcasing the RS 660 and Tuono 660, the company has finally turned its attention to its 125 cc range. Aprilia has updated the Tuono 125 and the RS 125 for international markets and is likely to go on sale globally very shortly. However, Aprilia is unlikely to launch these two models in India anytime soon.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR50 Scooter Revealed For European Markets

(The Aprilia Tuono 125 shares its engine with the RS 125)

Both motorcycles get updated body-work which is now sleeker and more aggressive than before. Plus, the headlight design on both motorcycles is similar to the LED headlight seen on the Aprilia SXR 160, which is on sale in India. The semi-digital instrument console makes way for a new fully digital LCD unit, offering a premium feel. Both motorcycles get the same 124 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid cooled and makes 15 bhp at 10,750 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Of course, the engines are now Euro 5 compliant. The chassis and cycle parts remain the same as before. The motorcycles also get a wider rear tyre and an improved ABS system.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 125 To Be Launched In India Soon; Bookings Open

(The headlights on the 2021 Tuono 125 look quite similar to the SXR 125 headlights)

It is highly unlikely that India will get the RS 125 and the Tuono 125, mostly because it may not be a cost effective proposition. Although, Piaggio does confirm that India will get the RS 660 and the Tuono 660 sometime in the second half of 2021.

Source: BikeDekho

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.