Piaggio India To Launch Aprilia SXR 125 Soon; Bookings Open

Based on the recently launched Aprilia SXR 160, the new 125 cc scooter is now open for pre-bookings

Piaggio India will soon add a new 125 cc scooter to its line-up with the launch of the Aprilia SXR 125. Based on the recently launched SXR 160, the new 125 cc scooter is also expected to come with styling inspired by a maxi-scooter. Interested customers can pre-book the new Aprilia SXR 125 for a token amount of ₹ 5000, either online or by visiting their nearest Aprilia dealership. Piaggio India says that it "plans to create the most desired choice of scooters, delivering Great Comfort, Style and Performance."

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 And SXR 125 Launched In Nepal

Commenting on the booking announcement, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, " Aprilia SXR 160, the first scooter designed in Italy for India with the new Aprilia design philosophy, has received great appreciation from the Indian market and to continue to offer even more excitement with Aprilia SXR, we are now gearing up for the launch of SXR 125. Our distinguished consumers now have the opportunity to pre-book this latest offering to Maxify lives, with the new Aprilia experience."

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 & Tuono 660 Bookings Open In India

The Aprilia SXR 125 is likely to get the same engine that currently powers the Storm 125 and the SR 125

Powering the new Aprilia SXR 125 will be the same BS6 compliant 125 cc single-cylinder engine that currently does duty on the SR 125 and the Storm 125. The three-valve motor is fuel injected and is currently tuned to make 9.4 bhp at 7250 rpm, and develops a peak torque of 9.9 Nm at 6250 rpm, while mated to a CVT automatic transmission. We expect the engine specifications to remain unchanged in the SXR 125 as well.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential

In terms of features, Piaggio India says that the new Aprilia SXR 125 will come with wrap around LED Headlights, LED taillights, full digital cluster, Bluetooth mobile connectivity option, longer, bigger and comfortable seating, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake with CBS and signature Aprilia graphics. The company also says that the scooter has been "designed in Italy for India", and it will deliver a great combination of style, performance and extraordinary comfortable riding experience, coupled with great ergonomics, to the customers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.