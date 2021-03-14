Aprilia SXR 160 And SXR 125 Launched In Nepal

The Piaggio Group has introduced the Aprilia brand in Nepal and the first models to go on sale in the neighbouring country are the SXR 160 and the SXR 125 scooters. The Aprilia SXR 160 was launched in India in December 2020 and has been specifically designed and developed for the Indian market. The interesting bit is that the SXR 125 is yet to go on sale in India, but has been introduced in Nepal first. The company did confirm previously that it was developing the SXR 125 alongside the 160 cc version. Piaggio so far, retailed only the Vespa scooters in Nepal since 2015, and now, the Aprilia brand has found its way there.

The Aprilia SXR 160 scooter also gets single-channel ABS as part of the standard kit.

Speaking on the launch of the SXR range in Nepal, Diego Graffi, CEO - Piaggio India said, "After the great success achieved in India in just a few months since its debut, we are delighted to launch the long-awaited Aprilia SXR 160 premium scooter on the Nepalese market. The Aprilia SXR 160 is a synonym for style, outstanding performance and superior comfort. It was designed in Italy and we believe that, together with Vespa, it will set high standards on the top-end two-wheeler market in Nepal and pave the way for further expansion of the Piaggio Group in the country."

The new Aprilia SXR 160 is the brand's flagship scooter. The model borrows its several visual cues from the larger Aprilia motorcycles, while the maxi-style design gives it quite the heft on open roads. The scooter comes with an ergonomic riding position, oversize saddle, flat floorboard, LED lighting, digital instrument console and 12-inch alloy wheels. The scooter also gets single-channel ABS as part of the standard kit.

The Aprilia SXR 160 and SXR 125 will share the same underpinnings, barring the engine on the SXR 125 that comes from the SR 125 scooter

Power on the Aprilia SXR 160 comes from the 160 cc single-cylinder engine with a three-valve fuel-injection that produces 10.84 bhp at 7600 rpm and 11.6 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. Meanwhile, the Aprilia SXR 125 uses a 125 cc engine borrowed from the SR 125 and has been tuned to produce 9.4 bhp and 8.2 Nm of peak torque. The power figures are the same as the India-spec model.

It's unclear at the moment when will Piaggio India introduce the SXR 125 in the domestic market. Both models are produced at the company's Baramati plant in Maharashtra for the Indian market and the globe. Meanwhile, the Aprilia brand will soon witness the addition of the RS 660 and the Tuono 660 motorcycles, the newest middleweight offerings in the country.

