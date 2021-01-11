Aprilia SXR 160 Deliveries Begin In India

Aprilia ended 2020 with the launch of the SXR 160 maxi-scooter. The Aprilia SXR 160 is priced at ₹ 1.26 lakh and now, the company has begun deliveries of the scooter in India. The all-new scooter was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and was originally slated to arrive in the third quarter of the year. However, the launch was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aprilia SXR 160 was designed in Italy, with special focus on the needs of the Indian scooter market. The scooter gets an aggressive stance and the front end in particular, stands out, especially with the RS660-inspired LED headlights. Aprilia says that the scooter employs a crossmax design, that blends the sportiness of a maxi-scooter and offers the practicality of a regular scooter.

(The Aprilia SXR 160 is priced at ₹ 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

In terms of features, the SXR 160 gets a full-digital instrument console and single-channel ABS. There is a dedicated 'Mode' switch on the right-hand stalk that gives you access to different information on the console. There is a lockable glovebox and an USB charging port on offer as well. Aprilia says it will offer optional Bluetooth connectivity system on the SXR 160 as well.

(The Aprilia SXR 160 gets a 160 cc engine which makes 10.8 bhp and 11 Nm)

The SXR 160 is built on the same platform as the SR 160 and it gets the same 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve, air-cooled engine that is fuel-injected and is tuned to develop 10.8 bhp at 7,100 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The motor is paired to a CVT unit. The scooter gets 30 mm telescopic front forks and adjustable rear monoshock. The braking tech includes a 220 mm front disc brake with a 140 mm drum brake at the rear. No disc at the rear, even as an option. The SXR 160 is about 7 kg heavier than the SR 160, weighing in at 129 kg (kerb weight) and it rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

