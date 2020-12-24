Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know

After a long wait, the Aprilia SXR 160 was launched in India at a price of ₹ 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the Aprilia SXR 160 have already begun and deliveries for the new scooter will begin in a few days from now as well. The all-new scooter was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and was originally slated to arrive in the third quarter of the year. However, the launch was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's everything you need to know about the new Aprilia SXR 160.

Design

Aprilia says that the SXR 160 gets a 'Crossmax' design which, as the name suggests, is a design that is a cross between the sportiness of a maxi-scooter and the practicality of a regular scooter. The Aprilia SXR 160 was designed in Italy, with special focus on the needs of the Indian scooter market. The scooter gets an aggressive stance and the front end in particular, stands out, especially with the RS660-inspired LED headlights. The tall design, wide-handlebars, step seat and a sharp, raked rear section make for a handsome scooter. The scooter is offered in four colour options - Red, Blue, Black and White and currently there is only one variant available.

Features

(The LCD digital console is loaded with information with stand-out bits like the instant fuel economy display, external temperature, average speed and more. It will also be able to connect your smartphone via a Bluetooth accessory)

In terms of features, the SXR 160 gets a full-digital instrument console and single-channel ABS. There is a dedicated 'Mode' switch on the right-hand stalk that gives you access to different information on the console. There is a lockable glovebox and an USB charging port on offer as well. Aprilia says it will offer optional Bluetooth connectivity system on the SXR 160 as well.

Aprilia SXR 160 Launched In India

Engine Specifications & Chassis

(The 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve engine borrowed from the SR 160 and so is the steel frame)

The new SXR 160 is built on the same platform as the SR 160 and it gets the same 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve, air-cooled engine that is fuel-injected and is tuned to develop 10.8 bhp at 7,100 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The motor is paired to a CVT unit. The scooter gets 30 mm telescopic front forks and adjustable rear monoshock. The braking tech includes a 220 mm front disc brake with a 140 mm drum brake at the rear. No disc at the rear, even as an option. The SXR 160 is about 7 kg heavier than the SR 160, weighing in at 129 kg (kerb weight) and it rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Pricing and Rivals

(The Aprilia SXR 160 is offered in four colour options - Red, Blue, Black and White)

The Aprilia SXR 160 is priced at ₹ 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it ₹ 23,000 more expensive that the SR 160. In fact, it is one of the most expensive scooters on sale in India right now. The SXR 160 does not have a direct rival at present, with the only other maxi-scooter being the Suzuki Burgman Street. But at that price, some of the other options that you could look at are Vespa SXL 150, Honda Hornet 2.0, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

