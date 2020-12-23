Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh

The Aprilia SXR 160 can be booked for a token of Rs. 5000, across all Aprilia dealerships or online

Piaggio India has finally launched the much-anticipated Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter, priced at ₹ 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The scooter can be booked for a token of ₹ 5000, across all Aprilia dealerships in India or through the company's e-commerce website. It's about ₹ 23,000 more expensive than the regular SR 160 scooter. First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Aprilia SXR 160 is what the company calls a crossmax design or a hybrid of sorts, an amalgamation between the sportiness of a maxi-scooter and the practicality of a regular scooter. We have already ridden the new SXR 160, so you can read our detailed review on the carandbike website.

Commenting on the launch of the new Aprilia SXR 160, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, "We are delighted to launch the much-anticipated premium scooter, Aprilia SXR 160 for all our distinguished customers in India. Designed in Italy, for India, the Aprilia SXR 160 is an epitome of great style, high performance and great comfort. Available at all dealerships across India, we believe that this scooter will set high standards in the Indian premium two-wheeler market and will be a testament of Piaggio's upcoming plans for India."

The Aprilia SXR 160 is what the company calls a crossmax design, a mix between the sportiness of a maxi-scooter and the practicality of a regular scooter

The new SXR 160 is built on the same platform as the company's popular moto-scooter, the SR 160, and it packs the same 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve, air-cooled engine that is fuel-injected and is tuned to develops 10.8 bhp at 7,100 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The SXR has been tuned to be a more comfort-oriented scooter and power is spread more evenly through the rev range. That said, it's also 7 kg heavier at 129 kg (kerb) and thus it doesn't feel as quick as the SR 160.

The LED headlamps, tinted windscreen, tall handlebar, wide and well-cushioned seat, all add heft to the SXR's appearance

Visually, the SXR 160 comes with a maxi-scooter style beefy front apron with split LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a tall windscreen, and a large single-piece seat with a step-up design that adds a bit of heft to the scooter. It also gets a chunky exhaust system along with 12-inch alloy wheels, and a large, all-digital instrument cluster comes with a speedometer, tachometer, engine oil temperature and external temperature indicators. It also gets two trip meters, real-time fuel efficiency indicator, average speed, battery voltage and tell-tale lights for engine malfunction and ABS.

The LCD digital console shows fuel economy, external temperature, average speed and more

There is a dedicated 'Mode' switch on the right-hand stalk that gives you access to different information on the console. The SXR 160 comes with a 30 mm telescopic front forks and the adjustable rear monoshock. The braking system includes a 220 mm front disc brake with a 140 mm drum brake at the rear. Aprilia does not offer a rear disc brake even as an option, while single-channel ABS is standard on the model.

The Aprilia SXR 160 is offered in four colour options - Red, Blue, Black and White

The scooter is offered in four colour options - Red, Blue, Black and White and currently there is only one variant available. There is no direct rival to the Aprilia SXR 160 in its category, however, the only other maxi-scooter in the market is the Suzuki Burgman Street, which is a 125 cc scooter and is priced at ₹ 86,456 (ex-showroom, Pune) or ₹ 84,786 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

