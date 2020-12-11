Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India

The Aprilia SXR 160 will go on sale in the country towards the end of this month

Piaggio India has begun accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming SXR 160 maxi-styled scooter, ahead of its launch later this month. The company recently commenced production of the upcoming offering at its Baramati facility in Maharashtra, and order books are now open for a token amount of ₹ 5,000. The scooter can be booked online on the company's website or at any of Aprilia dealerships pan India. The Aprilia SXR 160 will be the first of its kind maxi-scooter to go on sale in the country in over a decade. Piaggio India has also confirmed that the new offering will be available in four colours - Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White and Matt Black colours.

Commenting on the occasion, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, "It is a great feeling as our premium scooter, the Aprilia SXR 160, has started rolling out of the production lines. 2020 was a year filled with challenges, but we were determined to fulfil our promise of delivering the much-anticipated scooter at the earliest. We are delighted to announce that we have now opened pre-booking of the SXR 160 for our distinguished customers, on our e-commerce platform and at all dealerships across India. We believe that Aprilia SXR 160 with its unique next-generation design and technologically advanced features, will create a new everlasting experience for the Aprilia followers."

The Aprilia SXR 160 will be powered by a 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve, fuel-injected motor borrowed from the SR 160

The Aprilia SXR 160 was first unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo and has been designed in Italy for the Indian market. The scooter draws power from a 160 cc single-cylinder, three-valve, fuel-injected engine. The new offering is also big on features with twin LED headlights integrating daytime running lights, LED taillights, digital instrument console, mobile connectivity options and more.

The maxi-style on the new Aprilia SXR 160 also makes it more comfortable than the standard scooters on sale in the market. The offering promises a longer and wider seat that will be more comfortable for the rider and pillion, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake with ABS and alloy wheels. The new SXR 160 is expected to be priced around ₹ 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), which will make it a lucrative alternative against 150 cc motorcycles as well as other premium scooters.

