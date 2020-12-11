New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India

The upcoming Aprilia SXR 160 can be pre-booked online or at any of the Aprilia dealerships across India for a token amount of Rs. 5,000.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Aprilia SXR 160 will go on sale in the country towards the end of this month expand View Photos
The Aprilia SXR 160 will go on sale in the country towards the end of this month

Highlights

  • The Aprilia SXR 160 pre-bookings are open for a token of Rs. 5000
  • The SXR 160 has been designed in Italy for India & gets a 160 cc motor
  • Deliveries of the Aprilia SXR 160 will begin towards the end of the month

Piaggio India has begun accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming SXR 160 maxi-styled scooter, ahead of its launch later this month. The company recently commenced production of the upcoming offering at its Baramati facility in Maharashtra, and order books are now open for a token amount of ₹ 5,000. The scooter can be booked online on the company's website or at any of Aprilia dealerships pan India. The Aprilia SXR 160 will be the first of its kind maxi-scooter to go on sale in the country in over a decade. Piaggio India has also confirmed that the new offering will be available in four colours - Glossy Red, Matt Blue, Glossy White and Matt Black colours.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself

Commenting on the occasion, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, "It is a great feeling as our premium scooter, the Aprilia SXR 160, has started rolling out of the production lines. 2020 was a year filled with challenges, but we were determined to fulfil our promise of delivering the much-anticipated scooter at the earliest. We are delighted to announce that we have now opened pre-booking of the SXR 160 for our distinguished customers, on our e-commerce platform and at all dealerships across India. We believe that Aprilia SXR 160 with its unique next-generation design and technologically advanced features, will create a new everlasting experience for the Aprilia followers."

9bi9l6j

The Aprilia SXR 160 will be powered by a 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve, fuel-injected motor borrowed from the SR 160

The Aprilia SXR 160 was first unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo and has been designed in Italy for the Indian market. The scooter draws power from a 160 cc single-cylinder, three-valve, fuel-injected engine. The new offering is also big on features with twin LED headlights integrating daytime running lights, LED taillights, digital instrument console, mobile connectivity options and more.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch

0 Comments

The maxi-style on the new Aprilia SXR 160 also makes it more comfortable than the standard scooters on sale in the market. The offering promises a longer and wider seat that will be more comfortable for the rider and pillion, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake with ABS and alloy wheels. The new SXR 160 is expected to be priced around ₹ 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), which will make it a lucrative alternative against 150 cc motorcycles as well as other premium scooters.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Top 5 Cars Launched in 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched in 2020
Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 12.73 Per Cent In The Diwali Month
Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 12.73 Per Cent In The Diwali Month
Hyundai Motor To Buy Robot Maker Boston Dynamics From SoftBank
Hyundai Motor To Buy Robot Maker Boston Dynamics From SoftBank
With Green Battery Standards, European Union Seeks A Competitive Edge
With Green Battery Standards, European Union Seeks A Competitive Edge
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Okinawa Discontinues Use Of Lead Acid Battery In Its Electric Vehicles
Okinawa Discontinues Use Of Lead Acid Battery In Its Electric Vehicles
Rajan Wadhera Appointed Joint CEO Of Classic Legends
Rajan Wadhera Appointed Joint CEO Of Classic Legends
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Pre-Bookings Begin In India
DSP Concepts Gets $3 Million From Subaru-SBI Innovation For Audio Weaver
DSP Concepts Gets $3 Million From Subaru-SBI Innovation For Audio Weaver
5 Tech Trends That Became Mainstream For Automobiles 
5 Tech Trends That Became Mainstream For Automobiles 
Top 5 Scooter Launches Of 2020
Top 5 Scooter Launches Of 2020
Hyundai Motor To Buy Robot Maker Boston Dynamics From SoftBank
Hyundai Motor To Buy Robot Maker Boston Dynamics From SoftBank
Court Again Stops Tesla Felling Trees For German Plant
Court Again Stops Tesla Felling Trees For German Plant
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched In 2020
Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 12.73 Per Cent In The Diwali Month
Auto Sales November 2020: PV Segment Records A Growth Of 12.73 Per Cent In The Diwali Month
With Green Battery Standards, European Union Seeks A Competitive Edge
With Green Battery Standards, European Union Seeks A Competitive Edge
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Skoda Rapid's Rider Variant Sold Out For 2020; Temporarily Removed From The Website
Skoda Rapid's Rider Variant Sold Out For 2020; Temporarily Removed From The Website
Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri Announces Retirement In A Shocking Move
Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri Announces Retirement In A Shocking Move
Honda Racing Corporation Announces 2021 Motorsport Plans
Honda Racing Corporation Announces 2021 Motorsport Plans
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched in 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched in 2020
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri Announces Retirement In A Shocking Move
Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri Announces Retirement In A Shocking Move
2020 Isuzu D-Max Awarded 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
2020 Isuzu D-Max Awarded 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
Aprilia SXR 160

Aprilia SXR 160

Expected Price
₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh
Expected Launch
Dec 2020
Scooter
Petrol
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Top 7 SUV Launches In 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched in 2020
Top 5 Cars Launched in 2020
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri Announces Retirement In A Shocking Move
Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri Announces Retirement In A Shocking Move
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities