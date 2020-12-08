New Cars and Bikes in India
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself

Diego Graffi, MD and CEO, Piaggio India, confirmed that the Aprilia SXR 160 scooter will be launched in India by the end of December 2020.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
The prices of the Aprilia SXR 160 will be announced between December 25-30, 2020 expand View Photos
The prices of the Aprilia SXR 160 will be announced between December 25-30, 2020

Highlights

  • Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter will be launched by the end of Dec 2020
  • Bookings for the scooter to begin by the end of the week
  • Production of the SXR 160 already began last week

After a long wait, details about the launch of Aprilia SXR 160 are finally confirmed. Diego Graffi, MD and CEO, Piaggio India, said that the prices of the Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter will be announced before the end of December 2020 and the deliveries of the scooter will begin this month itself. Bookings for the new scooter will begin by December 11, 2020. The all-new scooter was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and was originally slated to arrive in the third quarter of the year. However, the launch was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Aprilia Begins Manufacturing The SXR 160 Maxi-Scooter

9t2u4nos

(The Aprilia SXR 160 gets twin LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The scooter has been designed in Italy)

In a virtual press conference, Graffi said that India has big potential for maxi-scooters in the 200-250 cc space and the SXR 160 will be a good way to test those waters. The Aprilia SXR 160 will be the most powerful scooter in the segment and will have a maxi-scooter design, but will have compact dimensions too. Graffi also said that the SXR 160 can take on highway duties and will be comfortable on long rides. It will be loaded with features as well. In fact, the underseat stowage on the SXR 160 is said to have space for a full-face helmet and then some more. Other features on the SXR 160 include all-LED lighting, an LCD digital instrument console and ABS as well. The Piaggio India boss also said that the scooter will have engaging riding dynamics, with good handling and stability at high speeds.

Also Read: Aprilia To Launch New 300-400 cc Motorcycles In India

Newsbeep
omkfrrao

(The Aprilia SXR 160 was first revealed at Auto Expo 2020)

The Aprilia SXR 160 gets a 160 cc three-valve, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine from the SR 160. Power figures haven't been revealed but expect the motor to develop about 10.7 bhp and 11.6 Nm. The motor will be paired to a CVT unit. The model will get telescopic front forks and adjustable rear shock absorbers, while braking performance will come from ventilated disc brakes with twin pot callipers. The scooter will ride on 12-inch wheels.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 India Launch Confirmed

qdiit4cs

(The SXR 160 will use the same 160 cc three-valve, fuel-injected as the SR 160, probably in the same state of tune)

0 Comments

Piaggio India commenced production of the Aprilia SXR 160 at its Baramati planti in Maharashtra last week. We expect the prices to be somewhere in the range of ₹ 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). At present, the only rivals to the scooter will be its siblings, the Aprilia SR 160 and the 150 cc Vespa scooters.

