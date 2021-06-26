Aprilia SXR 160: Top 5 Highlights

The Aprilia SXR 160 went on sale late last year after a long wait since its preview at the 2020 Auto Expo. The maxi-styled scooter offers a comfortable ride quality coupled with strong performance. Based on SR 160, the SXR 160 has large proportions and quite the road presence. It's also the more preferred scooter if you wish to go out touring. Here are five reasons that make the Aprilia SXR 160 special.

1. The Aprilia SXR 160 gets a 'Crossmax' design that combines the sportiness of a maxi-scooter and the practicality of a regular scooter. The Aprilia SXR 160 was designed in Italy for India and gets the RS660-inspired LED headlights. The tall design, wide-handlebars, step seat and a sharp, raked rear section make for a handsome scooter.

2. The SXR 160 gets a full-digital instrument console and single-channel ABS. There is a dedicated 'Mode' switch on the right-hand stalk that gives you access to different information on the console. Aprilia offers optional Bluetooth connectivity as well.

3. The new SXR 160 is built on the same platform as the SR 160. It gets the same 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 10.8 bhp at 7,100 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit.

4. The maxi-styled scooter gets 30 mm telescopic front forks and adjustable rear monoshock. The suspension setup is tuned for comfort, while the 12-inch alloy wheels offer a confident-inspired ride ride.

5. The Aprilia SXR 160 is priced at Rs. 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is currently the most expensive offering in the locally made scooter segment. The model does not have a direct rival but it does compete against the Bajaj Chetak and the Ather 450X electric scooters that are similarly priced.