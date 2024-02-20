Login

Aprilia Unveils Revamped 2024 MotoGP Livery Ahead of Qatar Test

The new motorcycles are set to be piloted by riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 20, 2024

Highlights

  • Aprilia unveils refreshed livery for its 2024 MotoGP campaign.
  • Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales to pilot the revamped RS-GP bikes in the upcoming season.
  • Aprilia focuses on refining bike performance ahead of the final pre-season test in Qatar

Aprilia, the Italian MotoGP team, has revealed its new livery for the upcoming 2024 season. The new motorcycles, set to be piloted by riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales feature a black colour scheme with purple and red accents.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Reveals New Livery For i20 N WRC Rally Car

Entering its tenth season since rejoining the premier class in 2015, Aprilia continues its quest for championship success, having transitioned to a standalone factory team in 2022 after parting ways with Gresini Racing. Last season marked a significant milestone for Aprilia, clinching its first MotoGP victory with rider Aleix Espargaro in Argentina. Despite a strong start, Espargaro finished sixth in the championship, while teammate Vinales secured several podiums but remained winless.

Espargaro expressed optimism about the improved performance of the 2024 bike, yet emphasised the need for enhanced mid-range engine power to contend for the championship. Vinales on the other hand, faced challenges with bike stability during testing. Aprilia aims to refine its setup further ahead of the season opener at the Losail International Circuit on March 8-10.

 

Also Read: Williams Reveals New Livery For 2024 F1 Car

 

With Aprilia's unveiling, Pramac Racing remains the sole team yet to reveal its 2024 livery, set to unveil its colours on February 28.

# Aprilia# Aprilia MotoGP# Aprilia 2024 MotoGP bike# 2024 MotoGP bike# MotoGP# Motorsport# Bikes# bike
