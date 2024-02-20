Aprilia Unveils Revamped 2024 MotoGP Livery Ahead of Qatar Test
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 20, 2024
Highlights
- Aprilia unveils refreshed livery for its 2024 MotoGP campaign.
- Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales to pilot the revamped RS-GP bikes in the upcoming season.
- Aprilia focuses on refining bike performance ahead of the final pre-season test in Qatar
Aprilia, the Italian MotoGP team, has revealed its new livery for the upcoming 2024 season. The new motorcycles, set to be piloted by riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales feature a black colour scheme with purple and red accents.
Also Read: Hyundai Reveals New Livery For i20 N WRC Rally Car
Entering its tenth season since rejoining the premier class in 2015, Aprilia continues its quest for championship success, having transitioned to a standalone factory team in 2022 after parting ways with Gresini Racing. Last season marked a significant milestone for Aprilia, clinching its first MotoGP victory with rider Aleix Espargaro in Argentina. Despite a strong start, Espargaro finished sixth in the championship, while teammate Vinales secured several podiums but remained winless.
Espargaro expressed optimism about the improved performance of the 2024 bike, yet emphasised the need for enhanced mid-range engine power to contend for the championship. Vinales on the other hand, faced challenges with bike stability during testing. Aprilia aims to refine its setup further ahead of the season opener at the Losail International Circuit on March 8-10.
Also Read: Williams Reveals New Livery For 2024 F1 Car
With Aprilia's unveiling, Pramac Racing remains the sole team yet to reveal its 2024 livery, set to unveil its colours on February 28.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13959 second ago
Does the new Hero Mavrick 440 have the charisma to establish Hero MotoCorp in the premium motorcycle segment?
-13258 second ago
As a preventive measure tWaymo developed and deployed an expedited software update between December 20, 2023, and January 12, 2024, to address the issue.
-11038 second ago
The I-Pace was part of the Royal Family's fleet of cars between September 2018 and December 2021.
13 hours ago
First launched in 2015, the Creta has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market for 8 years now. In fact, the company claims that on average it sells 1 Creta every 5 minutes.
14 hours ago
Based on the C8 Corvette, the new Beast is limited to just 20 units and can be optioned with ballistics protection.
The image featured comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi astride the camouflaged Rizta ahead of its reveal expected later this year.
It comes with a special capsule collection of bespoke clothing from Private White V.C.
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 has already been launched in Europe and the US, and is all set to be launched in India soon.
17 hours ago
Triumph has reworked the engine to improve refinement and low-end performance along with making changes to the rider ergonomics.
17 hours ago
Mitsubishi Corporation is investing $300 million with TVS Mobility to form a new joint venture called TVS Vehicle Mobility Solutions
3 days ago
LCR Racing Team introduces its bikes for the 2024 MotoGP season, featuring distinct liveries for riders Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami
6 days ago
Beyond cosmetic changes, Honda overhauls its RC213V bike in a bid to reclaim its status as a frontrunner in MotoGP, with initial feedback from riders being encouraging
6 days ago
The 2024 factory KTM RC16 machine continues with the orange and dark blue livery and the Red Bull branding, which remains its title sponsor
11 days ago
Bastianini showed off his new Ducati GP24’s raw pace as the team tested out their new exhaust and engine.
18 days ago
MotoGP expresses hope for a return to Argentina in 2025, citing current circumstances affecting the race's viability in 2024.
Trending Vehicles In India
- Home
- News
- Motorsport
- Aprilia Unveils Revamped 2024 MotoGP Livery Ahead of Qatar Test