Hyundai Reveals New Livery For i20 N WRC Rally Car
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 15, 2024
Highlights
- The new livery celebrates 10 years of Hyundai N in WRC.
- The Hyundai i20 N rally car is now covered in orange, white and blue colours.
- The new livery was revealed at Rally Sweden, the second round of 2024 WRC.
Hyundai's motorsport division has taken the wraps off the brand-new livery on the i20 World Rally Championship (WRC) cars for the remainder of the 2024 season. The Hyundai i20 WRC machine now gets a new colour scheme as the Korean carmaker has retired the sky-blue shade that was previously seen on the model at the start of the season.
The new Hyundai WRC livery pays tribute to 10 years of the automaker's ‘N’ road car performance brand. The new livery comprises orange, white and blue colours and ties in with a wider campaign from Hyundai N division celebrating a decade of the brand in the WRC.
Also Read: Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variant Launched At Rs 8.73 Lakh
Speaking about the new livery, Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal - Hyundai said, “As some of our colleagues celebrate the Lunar New Year, we are also marking a fresh beginning with an all-new livery for the remainder of the FIA WRC season. The design was created to pay tribute to our close working relationship with Hyundai N and Hyundai Motor Company, and complements their celebrations of ten years in the pinnacle of rallying. Starting the 2024 season with a win at one of the most iconic events in WRC history was an incredible moment, ten years after our first-ever Rallye Monte-Carlo, and it is fitting that Thierry and Martijn’s Monte-Carlo colours are memorialised in the history books.”
Also Read: Auto Sales January 2024: Hyundai Reports Best-Ever Domestic Sales Of 57,115 Units
The new livery made its debut at the Rally Sweden, which marks the second round of the 2024 WRC season. The team kicked off the year on a high with a victory by driver Thierry Neuville in Monte Carlo last month, albeit with the old livery. Driver Esapekka Lappi made his first start of the season in Sweden driving the third i20 N rally car alongside full-time drivers Neuville and Ott Tanak.
