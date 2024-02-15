Login

Hyundai Reveals New Livery For i20 N WRC Rally Car

The new Hyundai WRC livery pays tribute to 10 years of the automaker's ‘N’ road car performance brand.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new livery celebrates 10 years of Hyundai N in WRC.
  • The Hyundai i20 N rally car is now covered in orange, white and blue colours.
  • The new livery was revealed at Rally Sweden, the second round of 2024 WRC.

Hyundai's motorsport division has taken the wraps off the brand-new livery on the i20 World Rally Championship (WRC) cars for the remainder of the 2024 season. The Hyundai i20 WRC machine now gets a new colour scheme as the Korean carmaker has retired the sky-blue shade that was previously seen on the model at the start of the season.

 

The new Hyundai WRC livery pays tribute to 10 years of the automaker's ‘N’ road car performance brand. The new livery comprises orange, white and blue colours and ties in with a wider campaign from Hyundai N division celebrating a decade of the brand in the WRC. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variant Launched At Rs 8.73 Lakh

Speaking about the new livery, Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal - Hyundai said, “As some of our colleagues celebrate the Lunar New Year, we are also marking a fresh beginning with an all-new livery for the remainder of the FIA WRC season. The design was created to pay tribute to our close working relationship with Hyundai N and Hyundai Motor Company, and complements their celebrations of ten years in the pinnacle of rallying. Starting the 2024 season with a win at one of the most iconic events in WRC history was an incredible moment, ten years after our first-ever Rallye Monte-Carlo, and it is fitting that Thierry and Martijn’s Monte-Carlo colours are memorialised in the history books.”

 

Also Read: Auto Sales January 2024: Hyundai Reports Best-Ever Domestic Sales Of 57,115 Units

The new livery made its debut at the Rally Sweden, which marks the second round of the 2024 WRC season. The team kicked off the year on a high with a victory by driver Thierry Neuville in Monte Carlo last month, albeit with the old livery. Driver Esapekka Lappi made his first start of the season in Sweden driving the third i20 N rally car alongside full-time drivers Neuville and Ott Tanak.

 

# Hyundai# Hyundai WRC# Hyundai Livery# Hyundai WRC Rally Car# Motorsport# Cars# car
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line
7.9

Hyundai i20 N Line

Starts at ₹ 9.99 - 12.47 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View i20 N Line Specifications
View i20 N Line Features

Popular Hyundai Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hyundai Now Has Over 10 Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations Across India
Hyundai Now Has Over 10 Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations Across India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-17322 second ago

The carmaker has set up 11 ultra-fast charging stations, each equipped with three chargers of different capacities.

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition Revealed
Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14462 second ago

Compared to the standard A 45 S, the Limited Edition features a new paint finish, unique graphics and new forged wheels. The Night and Aerodynamics packs are also offered as standard.

2025 Audi S3 Previewed With More Power And Styling Tweaks; Global Debut Soon
2025 Audi S3 Previewed With More Power And Styling Tweaks; Global Debut Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13600 second ago

Compared to its predecessor, the latest Audi S3 will get a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates

Nissan Magnite Long-Term Final Report: The Service Centre Visit
Nissan Magnite Long-Term Final Report: The Service Centre Visit
c&b icon By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-10265 second ago

Our time with the long-term Nissan Magnite concluded with a routine visit to the service centre and this is how it went

Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9425 second ago

The brand's first middleweight motorcycle is available in three variants with introductory prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman Shortlisted For World Car Person 2024 Award
Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman Shortlisted For World Car Person 2024 Award
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6240 second ago

The list of final nominees includes Red Bull Racing CTO Adrian Newey, Porsche GT Product Line Director Andreas Preuninger and Volvo interior design head Lisa Reeves.

Stellantis To Adopt North American Charging Standard For Select Future EVs
Stellantis To Adopt North American Charging Standard For Select Future EVs
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5746 second ago

Stellantis says that select EVs in its line-up will use the SAE J3400 charging system with its upcoming vehicle charging joint venture Ionna supporting both CCS and J3400 charging standards.

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5361 second ago

With the prices of the Hero Mavrick 440 out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.

Ethiopia To Ban Petrol And Diesel Car Imports As The Country Combats Financial Struggles
Ethiopia To Ban Petrol And Diesel Car Imports As The Country Combats Financial Struggles
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1143 second ago

The decision to ban the import of petrol and diesel cars has been made to promote the adoption of EVs and reduce the use of foreign currency

2025 Honda CR-V Hydrogen FCEV Previewed Ahead Of Global Debut
2025 Honda CR-V Hydrogen FCEV Previewed Ahead Of Global Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

52 minutes ago

The 2025 Honda CR-V FCEV serves as an indirect replacement for the Honda Clarity, which was discontinued in 2021 and will be locally built in the US for the world

Auto Sales January 2024: Hyundai Reports Best-Ever Domestic Sales Of 57,115 Units
Auto Sales January 2024: Hyundai Reports Best-Ever Domestic Sales Of 57,115 Units
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The carmaker reported a 14 per cent year-on-year growth for the month in the domestic market though exports were down compared to January 2023.

Hyundai Confirms Participation In Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
Hyundai Confirms Participation In Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Hyundai plans to showcase its new range of offerings along with future technologies, special initiatives, interactive zones and more

Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Active Air Skirt' Technology That Improves Vehicle Aerodynamics
Hyundai, Kia Unveil 'Active Air Skirt' Technology That Improves Vehicle Aerodynamics
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 days ago

The system features two deployable flaps positioned ahead of the front wheels that direct air away from the wheel arches

Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech
Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 days ago

The Bayon gets a refreshed exterior design and packs in more tech inside the cabin.

55,000 Bookings Received For 2020 Hyundai Creta; Big Demand For Diesel
55,000 Bookings Received For 2020 Hyundai Creta; Big Demand For Diesel
c&b icon By Ameya Naik
calendar-icon

26 days ago

Hyundai Motor India announced that it received more than 55,000 bookings for the Creta SUV.

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved