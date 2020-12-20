Aprilia SXR 160 Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

The Aprilia SXR 160 is one of the last and most awaited offerings of 2020 in the two-wheeler segment. The model is scheduled for launch in few days from now and the maxi-styled scooter has now started arriving at dealerships across the country. Earlier this month, we told you about Aprilia India accepting bookings for the SXR 160 for a token amount of ₹ 5,000, while deliveries are promised by the end of this month or by early January 2021. The images shared by dealerships show the production-spec SXR 160 all set to hit the roads and will be kick-starting the India's own maxi-scooter segment in the premium space.

The Aprilia SXR 160 shares its underpinnings with the SR 160 and uses the same 160 cc mill

Piaggio India has already begun production of the SXR 160 at its Baramati plant in Maharashtra, and is in the process of dispatching the scooters to the dealerships pan India. Bookings for the model are open online and at the brand's showrooms. The Aprilia SXR 160 will be the brand's new flagship offering and also one of the more expensive scooters to go on sale in the country.

First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the SXR 160 is based on the SR 160, sharing the same frame and engine, but gets a wider body, new LCD instrument console and wider tyres as well. The scooter draws power from the 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve, fuel-injected engine that develops 10.8 bhp and 11.6 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an automatic transmission. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The scooter comes with single-channel ABS as standard.

The Aprilia SXR 160 will be one of the more expensive scooters to go on sale in India

With respect to features, the Aprilia SXR 160 will get all-LED treatment for lighting that includes twin LED headlamps with DRLs, LED taillights, tall windscreen, 12-inch alloy wheels, USB charging, and more. The scooter also gets a raised handlebar, wider step-up style seat and a glovebox. Aprilia will also offer a Bluetooth connectivity accessory. Prices for the maxi-styled scooter are yet to be announced but are expected in the vicinity of ₹ 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The SXR does not have a direct rival in the market yet.

