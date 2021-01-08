New Cars and Bikes in India
Aprilia Tuono 660 Officially Revealed

The Aprilia Tuono 660 is the second model in the new Aprilia 660 cc parallel-twin platform, after the Aprilia RS 660.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 is the naked version of the supersport Aprilia RS 660 expand View Photos
The Aprilia Tuono 660 is the naked version of the supersport Aprilia RS 660

Highlights

  • Aprilia Tuono 660 is naked version of Aprilia RS 660
  • 659 cc, parallel-twin makes 95 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm at 8,500 rpm
  • Eight-level traction control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, and more

The Aprilia Tuono 660, the half-fairing variant of the supersport Aprilia RS 660, has been unveiled with full specifications and details. The Aprilia Tuono 660 uses much of the same technology and features as the RS 660, but with a naked-like bodywork. At the heart is the same 659 cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 95 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The forward facing parallel-twin engine has been derived from the front two cylinders of the V4 engine of the Aprilia RSV4 1100.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 will be loaded with electronics, including 8-level traction control, cornering ABS, and wheelie control

Like the Aprilia RS 660, the Tuono 660 is also loaded with electronics in the same Aprilia Performance Ride Control system, that features eight-level traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, engine brake, cornering ABS and five selectable engine maps, with the electronics guided by information fed by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The engine maps include three road and two 'track' riding modes. The Tuono 660 will also come with the Aprilia quickshifter offering clutch-less up and down shifts.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 will be launched in India, along with the Aprilia RS 660, sometime in the second half of 2021

0 Comments

The Aprilia Tuono 660 will be available in three colour schemes, which include Concept Black, Iridium Grey and the new Acid Gold colour scheme seen on the Aprilia RS 660. The Tuono 660 is the second model in the new 660 cc twin platform, and the third model, the Aprilia Tuareg 660 is scheduled to be unveiled later in 2021. The Aprilia RS 660, along with the Tuono 660 will be offered on sale in India, after India-specific homologations are carried out. Both models are likely to be launched sometime in the second half of 2021.

