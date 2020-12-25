New Cars and Bikes in India
Aprilia Tuono 660 Spotted On Test

An almost production-ready version of the Aprilia Tuono 660 has been spotted on test on the roads of Italy.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 seems to be one step closer to production expand View Photos
The Aprilia Tuono 660 seems to be one step closer to production

Highlights

  • The Aprilia Tuono 660 is expected to be unveiled in the beginning of 2021
  • The Tuono 660 is the naked version of the Aprilia RS 660
  • Aprilia expected to introduce a touring variant as well called the Tuareg

The Aprilia Tuono 660, the naked version of the Aprilia RS 660 supersport has been spotted undergoing testing on Italian roads for the first time. The Tuono 660 has the same parallel-twin as the RS 660, derived from the Aprilia RSV4 superbike's V4 engine. The chassis, engine and other mechanical parts are more or less identical to the Aprilia RS660, but the Tuono 660 is expected to have a slightly different state of tune, putting out 94 bhp of power on the Tuono, compared to 98 bhp on the RS 660.

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 660 Revealed In Patent Images

o3r1ncbs

The Aprilia Tuono 660 is the naked version of the Aprilia RS 660

And like other Tuonos from the Italian brand, the chassis and running gear will be as close to the sports bike it's derived from. The Tuono 660 will share the same suspension, same chassis, brakes and swingarm as the RS660, and even the top fairing of the Tuono 660 will resemble that of the RS660 and its bigger brother the Aprilia RSV4. In terms of electronics as well, the Tuono 660 will be one of the most advanced mid-size performance nakeds featuring the entire package from the RS660, which includes cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, a standard up and down quickshifter, engine braking control, three road riding modes, two track modes, and cruise control.

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 660 Details Revealed

Newsbeep
59plkaog

The Aprilia Tuono 660 will share the same suspension, frame, brakes and electronics package as the RS660

0 Comments

There are also reports of Aprilia working on a higher-spec version of the RS 660, and that's not the only model expected from the family. The Aprilia Tuareg will also likely be introduced sometime towards the end of 2021, and of course, Aprilia is also rumoured to be working on 350-400 cc machines, for markets like India, which will again have full-faired and naked variants.

