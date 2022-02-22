  • Home
  • News
  • Piaggio Working On An Electric Scooter For India: Report

Piaggio Working On An Electric Scooter For India: Report

Piaggio India says it will take about two years to develop the electric scooter and wants to make a business case for its products even after the government subsidies have been withdrawn.
authorBy car&bike Team
22-Feb-22 01:18 PM IST
Piaggio Working On An Electric Scooter For India: Report banner
Highlights
  • Piaggio's electric scooter for India is still two years away from launch
  • Piaggio wants to have a sustainable business case for its EV business
  • Piaggio currently retails petrol scooters via Aprilia & Vespa brands

Piaggio India could be the next big player in the electric scooter segment as the company is developing battery-powered models, according to a recent report. The company will take about two years to develop the electric scooter and it says it wants to make a business case for its products even after the government subsidies have been withdrawn. At present, Piaggio retails petrol-powered scooters in the country. However, its commercial vehicle arm has already forayed into the electric mobility space with the Ape electric three-wheeler. The company wants to have a sustainable business case for its EV business without subsidies.

Also Read: All-Women Workforce Rolls Out Ape Electrik Range At Piaggio's Baramati Plant

k9psle3g

Piaggio India currently retails petrol-powered scooters like the SR 160 and the SXR 160, specifically developed for the domestic market

The report quotes Diego Graffi, CEO and MD, Piaggio India, saying, "We are interested in providing customers with a solution in the two-wheeler space that (makes sense) even beyond the effect of subsidies. It is a matter of fact that the players that have entered recently in this space are gaining volumes on the base of subsidies."

At present, electric vehicles are heavily subsidised in the country, which has helped make them more accessible to customers, especially by reducing the delta over a petrol-powered scooter. The report suggests that the central and state government subsidies help reduce the cost of electric two-wheelers by a healthy 40 per cent.

Furthermore, Graffi was quoted saying that the supplier ecosystem in the country was still unprepared to support the transition to electric mobility on a massive scale. While the technical know-how exists, the manufacturing capacity in the supplier ecosystem is not present.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Announces New Investment Of Rs. 420 Crore In Ather Energy

bol3smc

Piaggion India CEO & MD Diego Graffi with the Vespa Elettrica showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

The report further reveals that the electric scooter will be specifically developed for the Indian market. "We just don't want to enter the market for the sake of entering. We will have a powertrain that will be based on our specifications. We do not want to take anything off the shelf. That's why it's taking more time," the report quotes Graffi.

The Indian electric scooter space is currently dominated by new players and start-ups, as opposed to legacy two-wheeler manufacturers. Barring Bajaj Auto and TVS which hold a small portion of the volumes, it's the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Okinawa, and the likes that have made major strides in shaking up the industry. Then there are the newer players in the form of Ola Electric, Bounce, Simple Energy, among others who promise better range, compatibility, battery swapping tech and more.

Also Read: Ather Energy Signs MoU With Karnataka Government, Commits To 1,000 Fast Chargers

It's unclear at the moment which segment does Piaggio plan to target with its upcoming electric scooter. The model could be priced between Rs. 1-1.5 lakh and is expected to come with connected tech. It will pit it against the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and the likes. The upcoming offering from Hero MotoCorp will also be a contender by then.

Source: ETAuto

Related Articles
EV Maker Nikola Beats Revenue Estimates On Higher Deliveries
EV Maker Nikola Beats Revenue Estimates On Higher Deliveries
3 days ago
Makers Of Interiors For Buses, Pinnacle Industries Finds New Ground With EKA In Electric Mobility Space
Makers Of Interiors For Buses, Pinnacle Industries Finds New Ground With EKA In Electric Mobility Space
9 days ago
Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) Inaugurated In The UK, To Design Next Generation Offerings
Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) Inaugurated In The UK, To Design Next Generation Offerings
11 days ago
New US Legislation To Extend Tax Credit On Electric Vehicles
New US Legislation To Extend Tax Credit On Electric Vehicles
18 days ago

Top trending

1TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
2Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near You
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Exciting Deals for Used Cars
Explore New Arrivals
Shop Top-Rated Cars
Used Cars Under ₹10 Lakh
Best-Selling Pre-Owned SUVs

Piaggio Bikes

View All