Aprilia SXR 125: Top 5 Highlights
The Aprilia SXR 125 is built on the CrossMax design of Piaggio India's SXR series of scooters, combining style, performance, comfort, as well as maxi-scooter design.
Highlights
- Aprilia SXR 125 based on CrossMax design of the Aprilia SXR 160
- Combines smart design with maxi-scooter silhouette
- 125 cc engine makes 9.4 bhp @ 7,600 rpm, 9.2 Nm @ 6,250 rpm
The Aprilia SXR 125 is the smaller sibling to the Aprilia SXR 160 with what Piaggio calls the CrossMax design, a sort of commuter scooter with maxi-scooter design, but without the large-ish proportions of a true blue maxi-scooter. The Aprilia SXR 125 shares the same 125 cc single-cylinder engine that currently powers the Aprilia SR 125 and the Aprilia Storm 125. Like its bigger sibling, the Aprilia SXR 160, the SXR 125 is also built on the same principle of providing style, performance and comfort, all with premium design and big, maxi-scooter looks.
Also Read: Aprilia SXR 125 Launched At Rs. 1.15 Lakh
1. Design
2. Comfort & Convenience
3. Performance
4. Safety
5. Price
Related Articles
Top Festive Picks
Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh
Question Of The Day
This festive season, which car would you love to drive home?