Aprilia SXR 125: Top 5 Highlights

The Aprilia SXR 125 is the smaller sibling to the Aprilia SXR 160 with what Piaggio calls the CrossMax design, a sort of commuter scooter with maxi-scooter design, but without the large-ish proportions of a true blue maxi-scooter. The Aprilia SXR 125 shares the same 125 cc single-cylinder engine that currently powers the Aprilia SR 125 and the Aprilia Storm 125. Like its bigger sibling, the Aprilia SXR 160, the SXR 125 is also built on the same principle of providing style, performance and comfort, all with premium design and big, maxi-scooter looks.

1. Design

The Aprilia SXR 125 borrows the same CrossMax design philosophy of its bigger sibling, the SXR 160. Combining maxi-scooter design, in a compact package, the SXR 1250 boasts of superb fit and finish, and high quality paint finishes, with signature body graphics paired with matte black design inserts along with dark chrome elements. The wrap around twin LED headlamps, with the high beam at the centre, as well as LED taillights give the SXR 125 premium appeal.

2. Comfort & Convenience

The Aprilia SXR 125 boasts of an integrated dark flyscreen and ergonomically design handlebar, offering an upright riding stance. Feather touch switches, perfectly positioned seat and telescopic front suspension provide the rider with superb confidence, comfort and balance. Lockable front split glove compartments with USB charging point, bag hook at the front, and a large lit up underseat storage area offer adequate space to carry a full-face helmet, as well as other belongings.

3. Performance

The Aprilia SXR 125 is powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 9.4 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 9.2 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The three-valve engine is refined and the large multifunctional digital cluster offers a long list of features, including engine revs, fuel consumption indicator, top speed display, average speed display and more.

4. Safety

The Aprilia SXR 125 offers a 220 mm front disc brake with combi-braking system (CBS) to offer sure-shot stopping power. The 12-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels are shod with wide pattern tyres which offer great road grip under all conditions. Thick chassis construction offers superb stability, and good balance for a safe and confident riding experience.

5. Price