Hero MotoCorp Teases Upcoming Adventure Maxi-Scooter; To Be Powered By A Liquid-Cooled Engine
By Sidharth Nambiar
3 mins read
04-Nov-23 08:15 PM IST
Highlights
- To feature a liquid-cooled engine.
- Gets a twin LED projector headlamp unit up front.
- To be unveiled at EICMA 2023.
Hero MotoCorp has teased its upcoming adventure maxi-scooter, set to be showcased at EICMA 2023, which will take place from November 7 to November 12. A brief section of the teaser shows what appears to be ‘Xoom’ badging along its profile, leading us to speculate that it might be a new addition to the Xoom lineup. While the video also gives us a glimpse into the two-wheeler’s design, the most important detail is the “liquid-cooled” badging from what looked like its engine cover, confirming that a liquid-cooled mill will power the two-wheeler.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Working On A Maxi-Scooter?
In terms of its design, the teaser video shows the scooter's large proportions and reveals that the two-wheeler will feature a sporty design with a twin LED projector headlamp unit positioned beneath the large front windscreen. Other visible elements include its edgy-looking front panels, alloy wheels, sport-looking exhaust, stepped seat and raised racks at the rear for mounting a top box.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Working On New Sporty 125 cc Scooter
The leaked patent image of the new two-wheeler
While it is now clear that the scooter will be powered by a liquid-cooled engine, it is uncertain of what displacement this engine is. In terms of cycle parts, the teaser shows that the two-wheeler will be suspended by a front telescopic fork setup followed by a monoshock at the rear. Previously leaked patent images have revealed that the scooter will sport a front disc brake. While it is not clear what braking setup it will have at the rear, we expect it to also be a disc brake.
