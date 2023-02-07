Zontes ZT-125 M Maxi-Styled Scooter Unveiled

Chinese two-wheeler brand Zontes has unveiled its new maxi-styled scooter, the Zontes ZT-125 M. The ZT-125M features a 125 cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine that produces a pretty nice power output of over 14 bhp. This figure is quite impressive for a 125 cc engine and can be compared with the likes of the KTM 125 Duke. The manufacturer hasn’t provided any details about its torque figures. It features twin radiators which are said to provide better cooling to the engine along with twin rear shocks. It also comes with dual-channel ABS from Bosch, along with a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The ZT-125M gets many exciting features such as a full colour TFT screen that has different modes for the driver to choose from. It also features a keyless control system that can activate and lock the system from a distance of 1.5m. The fob also has an inbuilt chip which enables the scooter to be unlocked even if the battery is removed or dead. It also gets an adjustable windshield that can be raised and lowered as per the rider’s need.



The scooter has been launched in France, and it’s expected to be introduced in other European markets soon. So far, there’s no word on if Zontes will bring the ZT-125M to India. However, even though it does seem like an exciting product, the maxi-scooter segment in India is still largely undeveloped and if it’s not priced competitively, this 125 cc scooter will have a tough task in the competitive Indian market. In January this year, Zontes unveiled the 350E and 350D maxi-scooters during the Auto Expo 2023, and these are the first maxi scooters which are likely to be introduced by the brand in India.