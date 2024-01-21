Login

Zontes Offering Lucrative Discounts Of Up To Rs 48,000 Across Its Product Line Up

Two-wheeler brand Zontes has announced attractive new pricing for its range of 350cc bikes in India and comes as part of the brand's aggressive 2024 strategy
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Zontes drops prices for 350R, 350X, 350T and 350T ADV bikes in India
  • 350R now starts at Rs. 2.79 lakhs, 350X at Rs. 2.99 lakhs
  • Aims to make tech-laden bikes with premium features more accessible

Two-wheeler manufacturer Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) has announced a strategic price cut for the entire range of Zontes motorcycles in India, making the bikes more affordable for customers. Zontes is one of the brands in AARI's portfolio, which also includes Benelli and Keeway, among others.

 

Also Read: River Indie E-Scooter Price Hiked By Rs 13,000; Bookings Reopen


As part of new pricing effective January 17th, 2024, the Zontes 350R now starts at Rs. 2.79 lakhs, the 350X at Rs. 2.99 lakhs, the 350T at Rs. 2.99 lakhs and the 350T Adventure at Rs. 3.25 lakhs. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom India. This translates into reductions ranging from Rs. 42,000 to Rs. 48,000, depending on the model.  

 

 

AARI states that the price drop is in line with its aggressive ambitions for the Zontes brand in 2024. By making the products more accessible to buyers, it aims to drive volumes and enhance Zontes' presence in the Indian market. The brand has seen positive reception so far for effectively incorporating advanced technologies and premium features.


The Zontes range consists of 350cc motorcycles offering versatile road and off-road capabilities. The bikes boast features not typically found in the segment, like USD forks, radial brake callipers, LED lighting, digital displays with Bluetooth connectivity and more. Power comes from an air/oil-cooled twin-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox.  

 

Also Read: Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April


Zontes' parent company, Guangdong Tayo Motorcycle Technology Co. Ltd. from China, has invested significantly in R&D and manufacturing over the years. It currently has a workforce of around 2000 people across a 700-acre facility with the capacity to produce up to 500,000 units per year. The brand takes quality and innovation seriously, evident by over 400 patents filed and multiple certifications obtained.

# Zontes# Zontes 350X# Zontes 350GK# Zontes VX 310# Zontes 310 ADV# Zontes motorcycles# Zontes inline three-cylinder engine# Bikes in India# Discount Deals
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Hyundai Creta, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Hyundai Creta
  • 30,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 15.95 Lakh
₹ 35,722 /month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Triber, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2021 Renault Triber
  • 11,800 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.35 Lakh
₹ 13,425 /month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
0
10
2021 Kia Seltos
  • 46,630 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 11.75 Lakh
₹ 26,316 /month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Toyota Glanza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2020 Toyota Glanza
  • 9,159 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.65 Lakh
₹ 16,175 /month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.2
0
10
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • 1,279 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 16 Lakh
₹ 35,834 /month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Ford Figo, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
0
10
2016 Ford Figo
  • 80,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 3.85 Lakh
₹ 8,623 /month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.1
0
10
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 8,400 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.5 Lakh
₹ 43,362 /month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
0
10
2020 Hyundai Verna
  • 24,447 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 11.25 Lakh
₹ 25,196 /month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
0
10
2019 Hyundai Verna
  • 30,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 9.75 Lakh
₹ 21,837 /month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
0
10
2022 Honda City
  • 5,855 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 13.45 Lakh
₹ 30,123 /month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on 350R

Zontes 350R

Zontes 350R

Starts at ₹ 3.15 - 3.25 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 350R Specifications
View 350R Features

Popular Zontes Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Tata Motors will hike the price of its passenger vehicles including electric vehicles by 0.7 per cent.

CEAT Introduces Sportrad and Crossrad Tyres in Indian Market
CEAT Introduces Sportrad and Crossrad Tyres in Indian Market
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Crossrad series is priced at Rs 4,300 while the Sportrad series comes with a price tag of Rs 12,500

Vespa Unveils Special-Edition 946 Dragon Scooter
Vespa Unveils Special-Edition 946 Dragon Scooter
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The scooter is limited to just 1888 units worldwide

Nissan Unveils Specialised X-Trail Mountain Rescue Vehicle
Nissan Unveils Specialised X-Trail Mountain Rescue Vehicle
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Equipped with a custom roof rack, evacuation stretcher, powerful lights, siren, and safety enhancements

BMW Motorrad Delivered Over 2 Lakh Units In 2023
BMW Motorrad Delivered Over 2 Lakh Units In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

BMW Motorrad delivered 2,09,257 motorcycles and scooters to customers worldwide in 2023

Ashok Leyland Secures 1,225 Bus Orders From Karnataka State Transport Undertakings
Ashok Leyland Secures 1,225 Bus Orders From Karnataka State Transport Undertakings
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The company already has a fleet of over 11,680 operational buses in the region

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted Testing
2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted Testing
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The prototype shown in the images maintained the sloping roofline and the compact silhouette of its predecessor.

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Takes Bold Action Against Counterfeit Engine Oil In West Bengal
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Takes Bold Action Against Counterfeit Engine Oil In West Bengal
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The operation, led by HMSI's Intellectual Property (IP) team, successfully dismantled an illicit supply chain operating in Kolkata

Dakar Rally 2024: Harith Noah Creates History, First Indian To Win A Category At Dakar
Dakar Rally 2024: Harith Noah Creates History, First Indian To Win A Category At Dakar
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Backed by TVS, Noah finished first in the Rally 2 category at the 2024 Dakar Rally becoming the first Indian to win overall in a category in the gruelling rally

Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April
Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The second model line from the Bengaluru firm will place emphasis on comfort and safety, as per Ather Energy co-founder Tarun Mehta.

Jawa, Yezdi Motorcycles Offer Year-end Discounts And Exchange Offers
Jawa, Yezdi Motorcycles Offer Year-end Discounts And Exchange Offers
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Both brands are offering extended warranties, EMI schemes, exchange bonuses, and discounts on riding gear and accessories.

Second Edition Of The Suzuki Masturi Motorcycle Festival Taking Place On December 17 In Bangalore
Second Edition Of The Suzuki Masturi Motorcycle Festival Taking Place On December 17 In Bangalore
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Suzuki Masturi festival is being held on December 17, 2023 and ticket sales have already commenced via Paytm Insider

Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024
Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Ducati said that the price increase was due to a rise in operational costs and will affect select motorcycles on sale

California Superbike School (CSS) Releases 2024 Schedule For India
California Superbike School (CSS) Releases 2024 Schedule For India
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 months ago

CSS will host training rounds across two weekends in January and February 2024

Kawasaki Launches The KX 85 And KLX 300R In India
Kawasaki Launches The KX 85 And KLX 300R In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The KX 85 is launched at Rs 4.2 lakh while the KLX 300R is priced at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Zontes Offering Lucrative Discounts Of Up To Rs 48,000 Across Its Product Line Up
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved