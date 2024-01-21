Zontes Offering Lucrative Discounts Of Up To Rs 48,000 Across Its Product Line Up

Two-wheeler manufacturer Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) has announced a strategic price cut for the entire range of Zontes motorcycles in India, making the bikes more affordable for customers. Zontes is one of the brands in AARI's portfolio, which also includes Benelli and Keeway, among others.

As part of new pricing effective January 17th, 2024, the Zontes 350R now starts at Rs. 2.79 lakhs, the 350X at Rs. 2.99 lakhs, the 350T at Rs. 2.99 lakhs and the 350T Adventure at Rs. 3.25 lakhs. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom India. This translates into reductions ranging from Rs. 42,000 to Rs. 48,000, depending on the model.

AARI states that the price drop is in line with its aggressive ambitions for the Zontes brand in 2024. By making the products more accessible to buyers, it aims to drive volumes and enhance Zontes' presence in the Indian market. The brand has seen positive reception so far for effectively incorporating advanced technologies and premium features.



The Zontes range consists of 350cc motorcycles offering versatile road and off-road capabilities. The bikes boast features not typically found in the segment, like USD forks, radial brake callipers, LED lighting, digital displays with Bluetooth connectivity and more. Power comes from an air/oil-cooled twin-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Zontes' parent company, Guangdong Tayo Motorcycle Technology Co. Ltd. from China, has invested significantly in R&D and manufacturing over the years. It currently has a workforce of around 2000 people across a 700-acre facility with the capacity to produce up to 500,000 units per year. The brand takes quality and innovation seriously, evident by over 400 patents filed and multiple certifications obtained.