Login

River Indie E-Scooter Price Hiked By Rs 13,000; Bookings Reopen

The Indie was launched in India in 2023 at a price of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and has delivered over 100 scooters to date.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Price hiked by Rs 13,000
  • Has a claimed range of up to 120 km
  • Bookings now reopened

Electric two-wheeler start-up River has announced a revised price for its maiden scooter, the Indie. Launched last year at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the Indie is now dearer by Rs 13,000 with the prelaunch price being offered only to the first 1,000 customers from Bengaluru. The electric scooter is now priced at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The notable reduction in FAME II subsidy last year was expected to push up prices of the electric scooter by a fair margin though the company seems to have been able to keep it from rising by a large margin.

 

Also read: River Opens Its First Retail Store In Bengaluru
 

The company has also recommenced bookings for the electric scooter. River had previously stopped bookings for the Indie last year after the initial lot of orders with interested buyers able to join a waitlist till bookings reopened. The booking amount is set at Rs 2,500.

 

Also read: River Indie Rollout Begins; Deliveries September 2023 Onwards
 

The River Indie certainly stands out from the crowd with its rather unique design, particularly with its prominent squarish twin-beam LED headlight housed in the front apron. Other unique design elements include the hard mounts for panniers incorporated into the sides, foot pegs for the front rider, crash guards extending from the front apron, a flat floor, and a wide seat.

Also read: River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work
 

Coming to the mechanicals, the Indie packs in a 4 kWh battery pack paired with a 6.7 kW electric motor. The scooter develops a peak 26 Nm of torque with Indie claiming a top speed of 90 kmph. River claims the Indie can cover up to 120 km in a single charge and can be charged up to 80 per cent in five hours with a standard charger.

 

The Indie for now is limited only to buyers in Bengaluru though the company is expected to expand its reach to other cities in the coming months. The company recently inaugurated its first retail store in the country in Bengaluru.

# River Indie# River EV# River Indie Electric Scooter# River Electric Scooter# River Indie e-scooter
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Dakar Rally 2024: Harith Noah Creates History, First Indian To Win A Category At Dakar
Dakar Rally 2024: Harith Noah Creates History, First Indian To Win A Category At Dakar
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17989 second ago

Backed by TVS, Noah finished first in the Rally 2 category at the 2024 Dakar Rally becoming the first Indian to win overall in a category in the gruelling rally

Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April
Ather Confirms ‘Rizta’ Name For Upcoming Family Scooter; Debut Likely By April
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17508 second ago

The second model line from the Bengaluru firm will place emphasis on comfort and safety, as per Ather Energy co-founder Tarun Mehta.

Rolls Royce Spectre Launched In India; Base Price At Rs 7.5 Crore
Rolls Royce Spectre Launched In India; Base Price At Rs 7.5 Crore
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-2593 second ago

The Spectre is a two-door, four seater coupe, touted as a spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe

Honda NX500 ADV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.90 Lakh
Honda NX500 ADV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.90 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

29 minutes ago

The NX500 arrives in India via the CBU route and will be retailed via Honda’s BigWing dealership chain.

Ola Electric Introduces MoveOS 4 For Scooter Lineup
Ola Electric Introduces MoveOS 4 For Scooter Lineup
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

MoveOS 4 sees the introduction of Ola Maps to Ola's scooters

Kia Seltos Diesel Manual Launched; Range Starts At Rs 12 Lakh
Kia Seltos Diesel Manual Launched; Range Starts At Rs 12 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Seltos diesel is now available with a 6-speed manual gearbox across all Tech Line variants.

Hyundai India Acquires GM’s Talegaon Plant; To Invest Rs 6,000 Crore In Maharashtra
Hyundai India Acquires GM’s Talegaon Plant; To Invest Rs 6,000 Crore In Maharashtra
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Hyundai Motor India and the Maharashtra government in Davos on January 18.

Volvo Cars’ 10,000th Made-In-India Passenger Vehicle Is An EV
Volvo Cars’ 10,000th Made-In-India Passenger Vehicle Is An EV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Swedish carmaker began local assembly of its passenger vehicle portfolio in 2017.

Ather Energy To Offer 60-Minute Service Facility In 50 Locations By March 2024
Ather Energy To Offer 60-Minute Service Facility In 50 Locations By March 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

ExpressCare is currently available in 20 centers across 11 cities and costs up to Rs 150 more than the standard service.

Dakar Rally 2024, Stage 10: Harith Noah Excels in Dakar Rally Stage 10, Clinches Second Class Win
Dakar Rally 2024, Stage 10: Harith Noah Excels in Dakar Rally Stage 10, Clinches Second Class Win
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Guerlain Chicherit claims victory in the cars category for Stage 10, showcasing resilience in the challenging terrain, while Carlos Sainz and Sebastien Loeb face setbacks with multiple punctures.

River Opens Its First Retail Store In Bengaluru
River Opens Its First Retail Store In Bengaluru
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The electric two-wheeler startup has inaugurated its first retail store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

Top Electric Two-Wheeler Launches Of 2023
Top Electric Two-Wheeler Launches Of 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

25 days ago

This year saw brands launching an array of two-wheeler EVs, aimed at different types of buyers

River Indie Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru
River Indie Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 months ago

carandbike understands River delivered over 15 scooters to the first batch of customers in Bengaluru

River Indie Review: In Pictures
River Indie Review: In Pictures
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 months ago

Conceived and brought to life over a period of two years, the River Indie has a refreshingly sharp focus on utility

River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work
River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 months ago

The Indie is the closest we’ve come to seeing a different body style in India’s fast-evolving electric scooter market, and it does what it says on the tin.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • River Indie E-Scooter Price Hiked By Rs 13,000; Bookings Reopen
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved