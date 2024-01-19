River Indie E-Scooter Price Hiked By Rs 13,000; Bookings Reopen
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 19, 2024
- Price hiked by Rs 13,000
- Has a claimed range of up to 120 km
- Bookings now reopened
Electric two-wheeler start-up River has announced a revised price for its maiden scooter, the Indie. Launched last year at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the Indie is now dearer by Rs 13,000 with the prelaunch price being offered only to the first 1,000 customers from Bengaluru. The electric scooter is now priced at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The notable reduction in FAME II subsidy last year was expected to push up prices of the electric scooter by a fair margin though the company seems to have been able to keep it from rising by a large margin.
Also read: River Opens Its First Retail Store In Bengaluru
The company has also recommenced bookings for the electric scooter. River had previously stopped bookings for the Indie last year after the initial lot of orders with interested buyers able to join a waitlist till bookings reopened. The booking amount is set at Rs 2,500.
Also read: River Indie Rollout Begins; Deliveries September 2023 Onwards
The River Indie certainly stands out from the crowd with its rather unique design, particularly with its prominent squarish twin-beam LED headlight housed in the front apron. Other unique design elements include the hard mounts for panniers incorporated into the sides, foot pegs for the front rider, crash guards extending from the front apron, a flat floor, and a wide seat.
Also read: River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work
Coming to the mechanicals, the Indie packs in a 4 kWh battery pack paired with a 6.7 kW electric motor. The scooter develops a peak 26 Nm of torque with Indie claiming a top speed of 90 kmph. River claims the Indie can cover up to 120 km in a single charge and can be charged up to 80 per cent in five hours with a standard charger.
The Indie for now is limited only to buyers in Bengaluru though the company is expected to expand its reach to other cities in the coming months. The company recently inaugurated its first retail store in the country in Bengaluru.
