River Indie Rollout Begins; Deliveries September 2023 Onwards

The manufacturing of River Indie electric scooter has begun at the company’s newly inaugurated facility in Hoskote, Bengaluru. Deliveries of the electric scooter will commence next month onwards in Bengaluru. For other parts of the country, the rollout will happen over the course of next few months. First showcased in February 2023, the River Indie will have a sticker price of Rs. 1.25 lakh to start with, for customers who has pre-booked the scooter. For new customers, the company will announce the revised price soon, on account of revised regulations of FAME-II subsidies.

The electric scooter gets a quirky design with squarish twin beam LED headlights up front, a flat front apron and a nice wide seat, along with a long body and a shapely rear. In terms of features, the scooter gets a 6-inch high-contrast colour LCD display and two USB ports along with customisation options and a low-speed reverse parking assist. There are three riding modes – eco, ride and rush.

The River Indie gets a 6.7 kW motor which is mid-mounted and can propel the scooter to a maximum of 90 kmph with 0-40 kmph takings a little less than 4 seconds. The scooter gets a real world range of 120 km and has a gradeability 18 degrees. It can be charged till 80 per cent in five hours with a standard charger, which is included in the cost of the scooter.

The scooter gets a fixed lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 4 kWh, which contains 242 individual cells packed together. The casing is IP67 rated, which means it is dust and waterproof. The scooter is offered with a warranty of 5 years/50,000 km.

The state of the art manufacturing facility spans over 120,000 sq ft and has a capacity to produce 100,000 units annually. The facility is loaded with automated assembly lines, both for battery pack and vehicle assembly.

River is also working on its first experience centre in Bengaluru which is slated to launch in November this year. Customers who had pre-ordered the scooter can now book a slot to test ride the scooter.