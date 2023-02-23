River Indie Electric Scooter: All You Need To Know

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, River, has entered the highly competitive e-scooter space with its first model – the River Indie. The new quirky-looking electric scooter has been launched in India at Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and the company will commence deliveries from August 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about this new Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X rival.

1. The new River Indie electric scooter has been designed and developed in India from scratch, at the company’s R&D facility in Bengaluru, and it will also be manufactured locally. The company is looking at an annual production capacity of 100,000 units.

2. Visually, the electric scooter comes with a quirky design, and it’s offered in three colour options – Summer Red, Monsoon Blue and Spring Yellow. The Indie also features “Safeguards”, a set of pre-attached metal bars that can protect the body panels in the event of a fall.

3. The scooter comes with dual-beam LED headlights and an LED taillight along with a flat front apron and a nice wide seat. The Indie also gets a high-contrast 6-inch colour instrument display, two USB charging ports, and a reverse parking assist function. The scooter also runs on a set of 14-inch alloy wheels.

4. In terms of utility features, the new River Indie EV also gets a massive 43-litre under-seat storage compartment along with a 12-litre glove box, pannier mounts on either side and a bag hook. The Indie is a first-of-their-kind scooter to get this exclusive pannier-stays which offer an array of customisation options.

5. The River Indie electric scooter comes with a 4 kWh battery that powers the electric motor to produce around 9 bhp (6.7 kW) and 26 Nm of peak torque. The scooter gets three riding modes – Eco, Ride, and Rush, and can offer a maximum speed of 90 kmph, while the 0-40 kmph sprint will take around 4 seconds.

6. River claims a real-world range of 120 km and has a gradeability of 18 degrees. The battery can be charged to 80 per cent in five hours with a standard charger, which is included in the cost of the scooter. The battery also supports fast charging and is IP67 certified.

7. Right now, River has only announced the ex-showroom Bengaluru price for the Indie e-scooter, which stands at Rs. 1.25 lakh. The company, which plans to begin deliveries in August 2023, has said that it will soon announce prices for other cities as well.