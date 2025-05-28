Yamaha's First Electric Scooter For India, Based On River Indie, Spied On Test

An upcoming electric scooter from Yamaha has been spotted testing on Indian roads. While heavily camouflaged, the silhouette of the scooter was enough to give away the fact that this is Yamaha’s first electric scooter for India, based on the River Indie. This product will be the result of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer’s partnership with River, which resulted from a 20 million investment from Yamaha into the Bengaluru-based firm’s Series B round.

The design of the new scooter appeared to be quite different from the Indie

As per the images, the new Yamaha electric scooter, while having a similar profile as the Indie, will look largely different. The front end gets a vertically stacked twin headlamp setup which appears to be flanked by the indicator units. The scooter also gets a redesigned front apron, with a nearly flat upper portion, while the side panels also look to be completely new and wider than the ones on the Indie. The tail lamp setup also looks to be a completely new unit. The new scooter also looks like it does away with the Indie’s rear luggage mounting bars.

The electric scooter is expected to share the same mechanical underpinnings as the Indie

While not confirmed, the upcoming electric scooter is expected to share the same mechanical underpinnings as the Indie. The suspension setup of the Indie features a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is handled by a 240 mm disc with a triple-piston caliper at the front and a 200 mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear.

The powertrain setup is also likely to be the same as the Indie. The Indie is currently powered by a synchronous permanent magnet motor that is rated to deliver 6.7 kW of max power with a rated power output of 4.5 kW and a peak torque output of 26 Nm. The motor is powered by a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The Indie has an IDC range of 161 km, while the true range stands at 110 km (Eco), 90 KM (Ride) and 70 km (Rush).



Image Source: Autocar India

