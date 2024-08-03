Login
River Indie Electric Scooter Now Available In Chennai

River's first retail store in Chennai is spread out over 1600 sq. ft. in Anna Nagar.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • River Indie e-scooter is now on sale in Chennai
  • The Indie is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Inaugural day saw the deliveries of pre-booked e-scooters

 Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler startup River has been rapidly expanding its presence in major Indian cities. Following the introduction of its maiden electric scooter in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, River has now inaugurated its first retail store in Chennai. Customers in the city had pre-booked Indie electric scooters, and deliveries have commenced.

 

Also Read: River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work

 

River Chennai

The first retail outlet is situated in Anna Nagar and sprawls over 1600 sq. ft.

 

Located in Anna Nagar, the new 1600 sq. ft. store is River's first company-owned outlet outside Bengaluru. Unlike the partnership model used in other cities, this Chennai store will be directly managed by River. It will showcase the Indie electric scooter along with related accessories and merchandise.

 

The Indie electric scooter boasts several notable features, including a 6-inch high-contrast colour display, two USB ports, and a low-speed reverse parking assist. It also offers three riding modes: Eco, Ride, and Rush.

 

Also Read: River Indie Electric Scooter Now Available In Hyderabad

 

River Indie 3

The River Indie electric scooter is powered by a 6.7 kW motor. 

 

Powered by a 6.7 kW mid-mounted motor, the Indie can reach a top speed of 90 kmph and accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in under 4 seconds. Its fixed lithium-ion battery pack, with a capacity of 4 kWh, provides a real-world range of up to 120 km in Eco mode, according to River. The Indie also won the 'Scooter of the Year' title at the 2024 car&bike Awards.

 

Priced at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), Indie saw a price increase of Rs 13,000 in January 2024 from its first launch price. It was launched in 2023 and was initially only available in Bengaluru; the Indie is now being rolled out to additional major cities.

 

Also Read: River Indie E-Scooter Price Hiked By Rs 13,000; Bookings Reopen

 

River Chennai 1

River store in Chennai displays the Indie e-scooter and the brand's merchandise. 

 

River plans to expand its reach to Kochi, Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur by the end of the year.

 

# River EV# River Indie Electric Scooter# River Indie# River Indie e-scooter# River Chennai# electric vehicles# electric two-wheelers# electric mobility# two -wheeler# Chennai# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers
