River Indie Electric Scooter Now Available In Hyderabad

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler startup River has entered Hyderabad with its maiden offering, the River Indie. The startup's first retail store in the state is launched in collaboration with Sri Rajarajeshwara EV Mobility, and sprawls over 1,000 sq. ft. It serves as a showcase for River's maiden product, the Indie electric scooter, as well as accessories and merchandise. Customers in the city had pre-booked Indie electric scooters and, deliveries have commenced.

Also Read: River Indie E-Scooter Price Hiked By Rs 13,000; Bookings Reopen

The Indie is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Hyderabad). The prices for the electric scooter were revised in January of this year, witnessing a bump of Rs 13,000 from its launch price. It was launched in India in 2023 and was initially only offered in Bengaluru. Now, the company states that it plans to expand its footprint in major cities by year-end.

Aravind Mani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, “After the success of our flagship store in Bengaluru, we’re excited to launch in Hyderabad. The demand for electric scooters is high in Telangana, and the initial pre-orders from Hyderabad are a testament to that. Our goal is to establish the River Indie as a distinctive vehicle in the region, offering both style and convenience. Looking ahead, we plan to expand to over 100 cities in the next two years, prioritising an exceptional customer experience.”

Also Read: River Opens Its First Retail Store In Bengaluru

In terms of its features, it comes equipped with a 6-inch high-contrast colour display, two USB ports, and a low-speed reverse parking assist. The Indie offers three ride modes: Eco, Ride, and Rush.

The Indie electric scooter gets a 6.7 kW mid-mounted motor, propelling it to a top speed of 90 kmph with a 0-40 kmph acceleration in under 4 seconds. The fixed lithium-ion battery pack, with a 4 kWh capacity, provides a real-world range of up to 120 km in Eco mode, according to River. The Indie won the ‘Scooter of the Year’ title at the 2024 car&bike Awards.