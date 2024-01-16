River Opens Its First Retail Store In Bengaluru
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on January 16, 2024
- The River Store sprawls over 3400 sq. ft.
- The facility also integrates a service centre
- River will retail its electric scooter, accessories, and merchandise from the store
Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer River has launched its first retail outlet in JP Nagar. The River Store, sprawling over 3400 sq. ft., serves as a showcase for River's maiden product, the Indie electric scooter, as well as accessories and merchandise. The facility also integrates a service centre.
Also Read: River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work
Aravind Mani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, shared, “The River Store is an important aspect of our customer-first strategy. We plan to scale to over 100 cities in the next two years while ensuring great customer experience in both sales and service.”
In October 2023, River commenced deliveries of its inaugural product, the Indie, in Bengaluru. Launched in February 2023, the Indie electric scooter gets a 6.7 kW mid-mounted motor, propelling it to a top speed of 90 kmph with a 0–40 kmph acceleration in under 4 seconds. The fixed lithium-ion battery pack, with a 4 kWh capacity, provides a real-world range of up to 120 km in Eco mode, according to River.
Also Read: River Indie Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru
In terms of its features, it comes equipped with a 6-inch high-contrast colour display, two USB ports, and a low-speed reverse parking assist. The Indie offers three ride modes: Eco, Ride, and Rush, enhancing its appeal to diverse rider preferences.
So far, River has delivered over 100 units of the Indie e-scooter, as per the latest registration data on VAHAN.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19547 second ago
Extreme E's utilities manager, Andy Welch, confirms that the series will cease while preparations for the hydrogen-based championship progress.
-14953 second ago
The actor was snapped with his family members while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV in Mumbai recently.
-4936 second ago
The Land Rover Discovery Sport gets an important interior upgrade for 2024.
-2322 second ago
The facelifted Creta gets a notable revision to the exterior styling, updated interiors, a new turbo-petrol engine and new features.
1 hour ago
The SUV will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option
13 hours ago
The motorcycle is offered in three variants and four liveries
18 hours ago
The SUV gains new features with this update and can now be had in a new Napoli Black colour scheme
18 hours ago
The electric vehicle offerings from Volvo have not been subjected to a price hike for now
20 hours ago
Saurabh Vatsa has previously held leadership positions at Stellantis and General Motors.
22 hours ago
Hyundai has gradually revealed most of the details on the facelifted Creta ahead of its price launch, and we expect it to be in the price range of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
9 days ago
Packing a pinch of more power, advanced regen and a special paint scheme, the 450 Apex is unique and fun – but it comes at a considerable cost.
10 days ago
Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th anniversary, the 450 Apex wears a special ‘Indium Blue’ paint scheme with contrast orange wheels.
10 days ago
The 450 Apex is poised to be the most powerful derivative of the 450 range and will be produced in limited numbers.
10 days ago
The Chetak Premium is available in two versions: the standard and the feature-rich TecPac.
11 days ago
The Kawasaki Eliminator, with a 451cc parallel-twin engine derived from the Ninja Z400, was first unveiled globally in June 2023.