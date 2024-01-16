Login

River Opens Its First Retail Store In Bengaluru

The electric two-wheeler startup has inaugurated its first retail store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on January 16, 2024

Story
  • The River Store sprawls over 3400 sq. ft.
  • The facility also integrates a service centre
  • River will retail its electric scooter, accessories, and merchandise from the store

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer River has launched its first retail outlet in JP Nagar. The River Store, sprawling over 3400 sq. ft., serves as a showcase for River's maiden product, the Indie electric scooter, as well as accessories and merchandise. The facility also integrates a service centre.

 

Also Read: River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work

 

 

Aravind Mani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, shared, “The River Store is an important aspect of our customer-first strategy. We plan to scale to over 100 cities in the next two years while ensuring great customer experience in both sales and service.”

 

In October 2023, River commenced deliveries of its inaugural product, the Indie, in Bengaluru. Launched in February 2023, the Indie electric scooter gets a 6.7 kW mid-mounted motor, propelling it to a top speed of 90 kmph with a 0–40 kmph acceleration in under 4 seconds. The fixed lithium-ion battery pack, with a 4 kWh capacity, provides a real-world range of up to 120 km in Eco mode, according to River.

 

Also Read: River Indie Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru

 

 

In terms of its features, it comes equipped with a 6-inch high-contrast colour display, two USB ports, and a low-speed reverse parking assist. The Indie offers three ride modes: Eco, Ride, and Rush, enhancing its appeal to diverse rider preferences.
 

So far, River has delivered over 100 units of the Indie e-scooter, as per the latest registration data on VAHAN.

