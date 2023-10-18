Login

River Indie Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru

carandbike understands River delivered over 15 scooters to the first batch of customers in Bengaluru
By Jafar Rizvi

18-Oct-23 06:35 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • River has commenced the delivery of the Indie in Bengaluru
  • The first Indie rolled off the production line at River's manufacturing facility in Hoskote in August
  • The Indie was introduced earlier this year, in February

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer River has commenced deliveries of its inaugural product, the Indie, in Bengaluru. River CEO and co-founder Aravind Mani and Chief Product Officer and co-founder Vipin George were both present at the River Headquarters to hand over the keys to the initial group of pre-order customers. 

 

Also Read: River Indie Review: A Purposeful Electric Scooter Built For Work

 

 

carandbike understands that River delivered over 15 scooters to the first batch of customers in Bengaluru, and more will be delivered from the start-up's first experience centre, which will open in November. The Indie was revealed earlier this year in February, and the first Indie rolled off the production line at River's manufacturing facility in Hoskote in August.

 

 

Following recent changes in the FAME II subsidy, the brand mentioned that the pricing of the Indie will be revised soon. Nevertheless, River has stuck to its initial commitment of an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.25 lakh for customers who pre-ordered the scooter in Bengaluru.

 

 

In terms of features, the electric scooter comes equipped with a 6-inch high-contrast colour display, two USB ports and a low-speed reverse parking assist. It offers three ride modes: Eco, Ride, and Rush.

 

Also Read: River Indie Rollout Begins; Deliveries September 2023 Onwards

 

The River Indie is powered by a 6.7 kW mid-mounted motor capable of propelling the scooter to a top speed of 90 kmph, with 0–40 kmph acceleration taking just under 4 seconds.

 

 

It is equipped with a fixed lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 4 kWh. River claims that this battery configuration provides a real-world range of up to 120 km in Eco mode. For those who pre-booked the scooter, the battery warranty is set at 5 years or 50,000 km, although buyers today will receive a 3-year warranty with an extended warranty option available at an additional cost.

