Updated River Indie Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.43 Lakh

If you like quirky looks, practical functionality, vibrant colours and electric mobility, then, you might want to check out the new and updated River Indie electric scooter that has been launched by the Bangalore-based firm for the year 2025. The Indie was first launched in February 2023 at Rs 1.38 lakh, ex-showroom, and has now received its first and significant update which comes at a sticker price of Rs 1.43 lakh, ex-showroom, a hike of Rs 5,000. Along with the existing three colour options namely, Monsoon Blue, Summer Red and Spring Yellow, the Indie can now also be opted in two new colour options, Storm Grey and Winter White.

Also Read: Yamaha Acquires Stake In Electric Two-Wheeler Startup River With Over $20 Million Investment



Since its launch, River seems to have taken feedback from its customers and worked on it to improve the Indie. The biggest update is the switch from a belt-drive system to a chain-drive system with a single-speed gearbox. According to River, the change has been implemented due to better durability, lower long-term ownership costs and easy assembly and repair compared to the belt-drive system. Besides that, the scooter continues to be powered by the same powertrain featuring a synchronous permanent magnet motor that is rated to deliver 6.7 kW of max power with a rated power output of 4.5 kW and a peak torque output of 26 Nm. The motor is powered by a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: River Indie Is Scooter Of The Year







The Indie comes with three riding modes, Eco, Ride and Rush, with a rated top speed of 90 kmph and 0-40 kmph in 3.7 seconds in Rush mode. The scooter has an IDC range of 161 km, while the true range stands at 110 km (Eco), 90 KM (Ride) and 70 km (Rush). The scooter comes with 43 litres of underseat storage, 12 litres of glovebox storage and is available with a bunch of accessories like grabrail, panniers, smartphone mount, glovebox organiser and more.

Also Read: River Indie Electric Scooter Now Available In Hyderabad

The Indie rides on 14-inch alloys and is suspended by a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is handled by a 240 mm disc with a triple-piston caliper at the front and a 200 mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear. The system is assisted by a combined braking system with adaptive regen. The scooter continues to feature a 6-inch colour display and LED lighting all around. Charging time stands at five hours to achieve 80 per cent charge and supports fast charging.

Apparently, River hasn’t made any announcements of entering new cities apart from the existing ones that include Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. In the electric two-wheeler market, the River Indie is the only utilitarian-styled EV and it competes against the Ather Rizta, Ather 450S and Ola S1 Pro.