car&bike Awards 2024: River Indie Is Scooter Of The Year

The River Indie has been crowned Scooter of the Year, at the car&bike Awards 2024. Launched in February 2023, the car&bike jury was particularly impressed with the electric scooter’s swift performance and practicality. Its design while not particularly pretty, stands out from the crowd, giving it a unique appearance over its rivals.

Also Read: Yamaha Acquires Stake In Electric Two-Wheeler Startup River With Over $20 Million Investment

In terms of features, the scooter gets a 6-inch high-contrast colour LCD display and two USB ports along with customisation options and a low-speed reverse parking assist. There are three riding modes – eco, ride and rush.

It gets a 6.7 kW motor which is mid-mounted and can propel the scooter to a maximum of 90 kmph with 0-40 kmph taking a little less than 4 seconds. The scooter gets a real-world range of 120 km and has a gradeability of 18 degrees. It can be charged to 80 per cent in five hours with a standard charger, which is included in the cost of the scooter.

Also Read: River Indie E-Scooter Price Hiked By Rs 13,000; Bookings Reopen

The scooter gets a fixed lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 4 kWh, which contains 242 individual cells packed together. The casing is IP67 rated, which means it is dust and waterproof. The scooter is offered with a warranty of 5 years/50,000 km.