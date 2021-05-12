Piaggio India Launches 100 Dealerships In 100 Days; Has Over 725 Showrooms Now

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), the Indian subsidiary of Italy's Piaggio Group has announced adding 100 new dealerships to its network in India in the last 100 days. This includes both two-wheeler and three-wheeler showrooms, along with the company's special experience centres created for its electric three-wheelers. Currently, Piaggio total dealer network has reached more than 725 vehicle dealerships and 1100 touchpoints across all states and union territories in India. The company says that besides this it also has a strong network of distributors and retailers to cater to the aftermarket segment.

Commenting on the network expansion, Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said "We have a plethora of products and engines that we have access to and will bring in the required ones to India based on the customer requirements and suitability. To ensure these offerings come closer to the customer we are expanding our reach and the addition of these 100 dealerships is a step in that direction."

Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. says despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, the company has expanded its network across various states in India

This year, in the two-wheeler space, Piaggio has already added the Aprilia SXR 160 scooter to its two-wheeler line-up and is currently gearing up to launch its smaller sibling, the SXR 125 as well. As for the three-wheeler commercial vehicle segment, earlier this year, the company launched two new electric three-wheelers with fixed batteries - Ape' e-City FX and Ape' e-Xtra FX. The latter was the first electric three-wheeler from the company in the cargo segment. The company further adds that despite that pandemic, it has continued to invest in emerging technologies and has continued to unveil new products every quarter.

Talking about the Indian market, Graffi further added, "We are focusing on enhancing Piaggio's market share and expanding consumer preference towards our various iconic Brands in the 2w and 3w space. Despite the challenges during these times of the pandemic, we have expanded our network across various states in India and are also strengthening our presence overseas. This shows the confidence that the dealer community & customers see in the Brand & Product strength of Piaggio & its future. I see many new opportunities for us as the Indian market is poised to grow & to play a dominant role within Piaggio's global business."

The Piaggio Ape e-Xtra was the first electric three-wheeler from the company in the cargo segment

The company also says that in the first quarter of 2021, Piaggio saw a growth performance in the 2-wheeler segment with a rise of over 90 per cent. However, we have to consider the fact that last year, in the January to March period the segment was plagued with several limitations like the slowdown, transitions to BS6 emission norms, and of course the Coronavirus lockdown which was imposed towards the end of the quarter. That said, Piaggio also says that it has shown a market share growth in both the CV & 2W business in the first quarter of 2021 and its network depth contributes to this.

