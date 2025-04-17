Piaggio's 4D Radar Assistance For Two-Wheelers Debuts On Moto Guzzi Stelvio

Piaggio has debuted its comprehensive 4D Radar Assistance System (RAS) on the Moto Guzzi Stelvio. While the system had previously been introduced in a limited form on the Piaggio MP3 – featuring only a rear-mounted sensor – the Stelvio is the first motorcycle to be equipped with the full suite of radar-based features.

The Rider Assistance Solution includes a forward collision warning system, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and lane change assist. These features are made possible through high-definition radar sensors mounted at both the front and rear of the motorcycle.

The sensors continuously scan the surroundings, detecting multiple potential hazards per second from meters away. The system's onboard process navigates this data to assess potential risks. If a threat is detected, the rider is alerted via the instrument cluster and visual indicators integrated into the rearview mirrors.

Developed by Piaggio Fast Forward, the 4D RAS aims to augment rider safety without interfering with the control of the vehicle. Unlike the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) found in modern cars, Piaggio's offering is purely alert based. It does not take autonomous action such as braking or steering.