Piaggio's 4D Radar Assistance For Two-Wheelers Debuts On Moto Guzzi Stelvio

The system features radar sensor mounted at both ends of the two-wheeler and alerts the rider through the dash.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 17, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Moto Guzzi Stelvio gets full RAS features
  • Shows alerts for forward collision, adaptive cruise control and more
  • Rider is alerted through the cluster for any potential threat

Piaggio has debuted its comprehensive 4D Radar Assistance System (RAS) on the Moto Guzzi Stelvio. While the system had previously been introduced in a limited form on the Piaggio MP3 – featuring only a rear-mounted sensor – the Stelvio is the first motorcycle to be equipped with the full suite of radar-based features. 

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 vs Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

  Piaggio 4 D Radar Assistance System 2

The Rider Assistance Solution includes a forward collision warning system, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and lane change assist. These features are made possible through high-definition radar sensors mounted at both the front and rear of the motorcycle.  

 

The sensors continuously scan the surroundings, detecting multiple potential hazards per second from meters away. The system's onboard process navigates this data to assess potential risks. If a threat is detected, the rider is alerted via the instrument cluster and visual indicators integrated into the rearview mirrors. 

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 Launched In India At Rs 3.95 Lakh

  Piaggio 4 D Radar Assistance System 1

Developed by Piaggio Fast Forward, the 4D RAS aims to augment rider safety without interfering with the control of the vehicle. Unlike the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) found in modern cars, Piaggio's offering is purely alert based. It does not take autonomous action such as braking or steering.  

