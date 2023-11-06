Login

Honda, Piaggio And Yamaha-Led SBMC Reveals Swappable Battery Prototype For Electric Two-Wheelers

The European group now comprises 38 members, including Honda, Piaggio, Yamaha, KTM, CFMoto, Kymco, Kawasaki, and Suzuki
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

06-Nov-23 06:55 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The SBMC has revealed the prototype of its new battery design
  • The second phase will focus on creating prototypes for field trials
  • SBMC plans to participate in the EICMA 2023

The Swappable Battery Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC), a collaboration of leading two-wheeler manufacturers including Honda, KTM, Piaggio Group and Yamaha, has been working on advancing battery-swapping technology for electric two-wheelers since its inception in 2021. The SBMC has now revealed the prototype of its new battery design.

 

The SBMC has revealed the prototype of its new battery design

 

The mission of the consortium is to set standards for battery swapping in electric motorcycles, with a focus on expanding the use of light electric vehicles, including scooters and motorcycles, while promoting sustainable battery management.

 

Also Read: Gogoro To Set Up EV Battery Swapping Stations At HPCL Outlets Across India

 

The consortium's first prototyping phase aimed to validate and refine specifications. The next phase will focus on creation of prototypes for field trials in collaboration with battery manufacturers, swapping station providers and OEMs.

 

SBMC is participating in EICMA 2023

 

Since the start of 2023, SBMC has welcomed ten new members, bringing the total to 38, with 32 members being motorcycle and component manufacturers including Suzuki, Kawasaki, Triumph, Kymco, CFMoto, Keeway, and Samsung.

 

Furthermore, SBMC is actively engaging in discussions with European and international standardisation bodies regarding swappable two-wheeler batteries. As the industry evolves, topics of cybersecurity and data protection will also be vital aspects of these discussions. SBMC will participate in EICMA 2023.

# SBMC# Consortium# Piaggio# Yamaha# Kawasaki# Suzuki# KTM# Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium# Swappable Electric Vehicle Batteries
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.6
0
10
2019 Maruti Suzuki Swift
38,227 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ather Energy Begins International Ops With Inauguration Of First Retail Outlet In Nepal
Ather Energy Begins International Ops With Inauguration Of First Retail Outlet In Nepal
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-5286 second ago

Ather Energy has opened its first international experience centre, Ather Space, in Naxal, Kathmandu.

Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023
Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4570 second ago

The scheme will initially be implemented till November 20 though it could be extended.

Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked
Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-628 second ago

The KTM 990 Duke will be the successor to the 890 Duke featuring a new parallel-twin motor and a fresh design

Bollywood Movies With Best Motorcycles Chase Scenes
Bollywood Movies With Best Motorcycles Chase Scenes
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 minutes ago

We list down a few Bollywood movies where motorcycles have played an important role, particularly in chase sequences.

Taiwan Temporarily Halts Implementation Of Proposed Motorcycle Lean Angle Ban
Taiwan Temporarily Halts Implementation Of Proposed Motorcycle Lean Angle Ban
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

19 minutes ago

The Changhua County Police Department decided to penalise riders who exceed a lean angle of 30 degrees from the vertical while cornering.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

53 minutes ago

The specifications of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 make for an interesting read. But how do they stack up against its rivals – the KTM 390 ADV and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X? Here’s a quick comparison of the three budget ADVs on paper.

Lotus Cars To Enter India On November 9, 2023
Lotus Cars To Enter India On November 9, 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The company is expected to initially only make one model available with plans to offer the rest of its global line-up going forward.

Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 Engine: Top 5 Features Explained
Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 Engine: Top 5 Features Explained
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 engine powers the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan, with Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine.

India’s Total Vehicle Retail Drops 8% YoY In October 2023
India’s Total Vehicle Retail Drops 8% YoY In October 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

In October 2023, the auto industry collectively reported retail sales of 21,17,596 units, witnessing a decline of 8 per cent compared to 22,95,099 units sold in October 2022.

Gogoro To Set Up EV Battery Swapping Stations At HPCL Outlets Across India
Gogoro To Set Up EV Battery Swapping Stations At HPCL Outlets Across India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Gogoro says that it plans to open thousands of battery swapping stations across India in the coming years

Kawasaki Unveils 2024 Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition Motorcycles
Kawasaki Unveils 2024 Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition Motorcycles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition motorcycles pay homage to the iconic Ninja ZX-7

Kawasaki W230 Unveiled At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Kawasaki W230 Unveiled At Japan Mobility Show 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The Kawasaki W230 is a brand new modern-classic model which was showcased along with the Meguro S1, a 250 cc model which commemorates the 100th year of Kawasaki’s partnership with Meguro.

Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 1.48 lakh
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 1.48 lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The MotoGP Edition features an all-new paint scheme inspired by the Yamaha Motor Racing Team’s livery

Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition Unveiled
Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo, the motorcycle will be limited to just 50 units worldwide

Kawasaki Unveils Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 Motorcycles: Set To Hit European Markets In 2024
Kawasaki Unveils Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 Motorcycles: Set To Hit European Markets In 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Both the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 are powered by air-cooled, interior permanent magnet synchronous motors, providing a maximum output of 11.8 bhp and 39.32 Nm of torque.

c&b icon

Trending Vehicles In India

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda, Piaggio And Yamaha-Led SBMC Reveals Swappable Battery Prototype For Electric Two-Wheelers
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved