Honda, Piaggio And Yamaha-Led SBMC Reveals Swappable Battery Prototype For Electric Two-Wheelers
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
06-Nov-23 06:55 PM IST
Highlights
- The SBMC has revealed the prototype of its new battery design
- The second phase will focus on creating prototypes for field trials
- SBMC plans to participate in the EICMA 2023
The Swappable Battery Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC), a collaboration of leading two-wheeler manufacturers including Honda, KTM, Piaggio Group and Yamaha, has been working on advancing battery-swapping technology for electric two-wheelers since its inception in 2021. The SBMC has now revealed the prototype of its new battery design.
The SBMC has revealed the prototype of its new battery design
The mission of the consortium is to set standards for battery swapping in electric motorcycles, with a focus on expanding the use of light electric vehicles, including scooters and motorcycles, while promoting sustainable battery management.
Also Read: Gogoro To Set Up EV Battery Swapping Stations At HPCL Outlets Across India
The consortium's first prototyping phase aimed to validate and refine specifications. The next phase will focus on creation of prototypes for field trials in collaboration with battery manufacturers, swapping station providers and OEMs.
SBMC is participating in EICMA 2023
Since the start of 2023, SBMC has welcomed ten new members, bringing the total to 38, with 32 members being motorcycle and component manufacturers including Suzuki, Kawasaki, Triumph, Kymco, CFMoto, Keeway, and Samsung.
Furthermore, SBMC is actively engaging in discussions with European and international standardisation bodies regarding swappable two-wheeler batteries. As the industry evolves, topics of cybersecurity and data protection will also be vital aspects of these discussions. SBMC will participate in EICMA 2023.
