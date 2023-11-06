Honda, Piaggio And Yamaha-Led SBMC Reveals Swappable Battery Prototype For Electric Two-Wheelers

The Swappable Battery Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC), a collaboration of leading two-wheeler manufacturers including Honda, KTM, Piaggio Group and Yamaha, has been working on advancing battery-swapping technology for electric two-wheelers since its inception in 2021. The SBMC has now revealed the prototype of its new battery design.

The mission of the consortium is to set standards for battery swapping in electric motorcycles, with a focus on expanding the use of light electric vehicles, including scooters and motorcycles, while promoting sustainable battery management.

The consortium's first prototyping phase aimed to validate and refine specifications. The next phase will focus on creation of prototypes for field trials in collaboration with battery manufacturers, swapping station providers and OEMs.

Since the start of 2023, SBMC has welcomed ten new members, bringing the total to 38, with 32 members being motorcycle and component manufacturers including Suzuki, Kawasaki, Triumph, Kymco, CFMoto, Keeway, and Samsung.

Furthermore, SBMC is actively engaging in discussions with European and international standardisation bodies regarding swappable two-wheeler batteries. As the industry evolves, topics of cybersecurity and data protection will also be vital aspects of these discussions. SBMC will participate in EICMA 2023.