Gogoro To Set Up EV Battery Swapping Stations At HPCL Outlets Across India

Gogoro says that it plans to open thousands of battery swapping stations across India in the coming years
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

06-Nov-23 12:12 PM IST

Highlights

  • Gogoro to open thousands of swapping stations at HPCL petrol pumps
  • Gogoro commenced its battery swapping operation in India earlier this year
  • Gogoro already partnered with Swiggy and Zomato

Electric vehicle technology firm Gogoro has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to set up battery swapping stations in India. The two companies announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with plans to roll out “thousands of Gogoro battery swapping stations” across the country in the coming years.

 

Also read: Gogoro To Open EV Battery Swapping Stations In Maharashtra Starting Late-2023
 

“India is in the early stages of a massive electric transformation of its urban two-wheel transportation system, and it is increasingly evident that battery swapping is a critical component to broad adoption, so building out the swapping infrastructure is crucial. Today, we are announcing a partnership with HPCL, one of India’s leading oil companies, to rollout thousands of Gogoro battery swapping stations across its retail outlets throughout the country in the coming years,” said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro.

 

Also Read: Gogoro To Supply Electric Two-Wheelers To Zomato For Last Mile Deliveries

Gogoro started its battery swapping pilot tests in India earlier this year.

 

HPCL and Gogoro however have not shared much details on how the two companies will be going forward with the network expansion. 

 

Also read: Gogoro Begins Its Battery-Swapping Operations In India
 

Gogoro launched its battery-swapping operations in India earlier this year alongside a smart-scooter pilot project in Delhi-NCR. The company has also announced tie-up with delivery services Zomato and Swiggy. Gogoro has also signed an agreement with the Government of Maharashtra to invest $ 1.56 billion into the state to set-up battery swapping stations as well as a proposed EV manufacturing facility.

# Gogoro# Gogoro India# Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)# HPCL ( Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd )# Hindustan Petroleum# electric vehicles# electric two-wheelers# electric mobility# Electric scooters# Battery Swapping Stations
