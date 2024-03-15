Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Moto Guzzi Trademarks Stornello Name; Could This Be For A New Scrambler?

The trademark hints at Moto Guzzi's planning to use the name once again, this time for a scrambler.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Stornello name was trademarked in the US
  • Moto Guzzi could bring the Stornello as a scrambler based on the V85 TT
  • Moto Guzzi is available in India via parent Piaggio's Motoplex dealerships

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Guzzi could soon add a scrambler motorcycle to its lineup. The company recently filed for a trademark in the US for the Stornello nameplate, fuelling rumours of the bike's revival. The Moto Guzzi V7 Stornello was a roadster discontinued a few years ago in 2016. However, the trademark hints at the company planning to use the name once again, but this time around for a scrambler instead.

 

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) shows that Moto Guzzi applied for the Stornello patent in August last year. While manufacturers tend to trademark names to hold rights over them later, the USPTO has much stricter rules, which ensures companies only trademark names they intend to use to keep their rights. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Moto Guzzi Stelvio Adventure Tourer Showcased


 

The Stornello name dates back to 1961 when Moto Guzzi used it on the Stornello 125 Scrambler America. The motorcycle used a 125 cc motor at the time coupled with scrambler styling and performance. That said, the modern-day Moto Guzzi Stornello Scrambler will likely use the company's V-Twin motor that powers the V7 motorcycle. 
 

There's also a possibility that Moto Guzzi would use the V85 TT adventure motorcycle as the base for the new Stornello, turning the ADV into a Scrambler using the same underpinnings and lighter bodywork. However, the Italian brand has yet to announce anything about what it plans to do with the Stornello name. This should be particularly exciting for the fans of the brand who like the modern mechanicals with retro styling theme on the Moto Guzzi bikes, which seem to be the direction for most players in this space.

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM RC 8C Unveiled; Production Limited To 100 Units

 

Scrambler motorcycles have become increasingly popular for brands globally. OEMs like Triumph, Ducati, Indian Motorcycles, Moto Morini and more have scramblers in their lineup, while players like Royal Enfield are working on its iteration that'll arrive soon. The initial success of models like the Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Ducati Scrambler and more should also be encouraging for Moto Guzzi to experiment with the body style.

 

# Moto Guzzi# Stornello# Moto Guzzi Bikes# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 63,853 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 19 Lakh
₹ 42,553/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Moto Guzzi Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Skoda Epiq Electric Concept SUV Unveiled
Skoda Epiq Electric Concept SUV Unveiled
Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Likely In April 2024
Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Likely In April 2024
Surat International Auto Expo 2024 Begins
Surat International Auto Expo 2024 Begins
Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024
Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024
Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed In India By Rs 2 Per Litre
Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed In India By Rs 2 Per Litre
India’s New EV Policy Introduces Conditional Import Duty Reduction; Set To Benefit Tesla, Vinfast
India’s New EV Policy Introduces Conditional Import Duty Reduction; Set To Benefit Tesla, Vinfast
Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs
Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs
Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2 Crore
Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2 Crore
2024 KTM RC 8C Unveiled; Production Limited To 100 Units
2024 KTM RC 8C Unveiled; Production Limited To 100 Units
TVS Asia One Make Championship Announced For 2024
TVS Asia One Make Championship Announced For 2024
EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
EICMA 2023: Moto Guzzi Stelvio Adventure Tourer Showcased
EICMA 2023: Moto Guzzi Stelvio Adventure Tourer Showcased
EICMA 2021: New Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Showcased
EICMA 2021: New Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Showcased
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100-Year Anniversary With Special Edition Models
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100-Year Anniversary With Special Edition Models
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Moto Guzzi Trademarks Stornello Name; Could This Be For A New Scrambler?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved