Moto Guzzi Trademarks Stornello Name; Could This Be For A New Scrambler?

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Guzzi could soon add a scrambler motorcycle to its lineup. The company recently filed for a trademark in the US for the Stornello nameplate, fuelling rumours of the bike's revival. The Moto Guzzi V7 Stornello was a roadster discontinued a few years ago in 2016. However, the trademark hints at the company planning to use the name once again, but this time around for a scrambler instead.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) shows that Moto Guzzi applied for the Stornello patent in August last year. While manufacturers tend to trademark names to hold rights over them later, the USPTO has much stricter rules, which ensures companies only trademark names they intend to use to keep their rights.

The Stornello name dates back to 1961 when Moto Guzzi used it on the Stornello 125 Scrambler America. The motorcycle used a 125 cc motor at the time coupled with scrambler styling and performance. That said, the modern-day Moto Guzzi Stornello Scrambler will likely use the company's V-Twin motor that powers the V7 motorcycle.



There's also a possibility that Moto Guzzi would use the V85 TT adventure motorcycle as the base for the new Stornello, turning the ADV into a Scrambler using the same underpinnings and lighter bodywork. However, the Italian brand has yet to announce anything about what it plans to do with the Stornello name. This should be particularly exciting for the fans of the brand who like the modern mechanicals with retro styling theme on the Moto Guzzi bikes, which seem to be the direction for most players in this space.

Scrambler motorcycles have become increasingly popular for brands globally. OEMs like Triumph, Ducati, Indian Motorcycles, Moto Morini and more have scramblers in their lineup, while players like Royal Enfield are working on its iteration that'll arrive soon. The initial success of models like the Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Ducati Scrambler and more should also be encouraging for Moto Guzzi to experiment with the body style.