EICMA 2023: Moto Guzzi Stelvio Adventure Tourer Showcased

The adventure tourer marks the return of the Stelvio nameplate to Moto Guzzi’s lineup after almost 8 years
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

08-Nov-23 05:18 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Powered by a new 1042 cc engine that puts out 114 bhp and 105 Nm of peak torque.
  • Offered in two colours- Giallo Savana and Nero Volcano.
  • Gets a 5-inch full colour instrument cluster.

Moto Guzzi has showcased its latest offering, the Stelvio adventure-tourer at the 2023 EICMA trade show in Milan. First unveiled a few days back, this marks the return of the Stelvio nameplate to Moto Guzzi’s lineup after almost 8 years. The latest iteration of the motorcycle features an all-new design and gets a new 1042 cc engine in place of the 1151 cc mill on the older motorcycle. 

 

The motorcycle is offered in two colours- Giallo Savana (Left) and Nero Volcano (Right)

 

The new Stelvio is a step up from its predecessor in terms of design. The motorcycle now features a singular headlamp unit, unlike the older model which sported a circular twin headlamp unit. The new motorcycle also gets a sculpted, sleeker-looking tank. Other design elements include an electrically adjustable windscreen, a split seat setup, and 19-inch tubeless spoked wheels up front and 17-inch wheels at the rear. The motorcycle is offered in two colours- Giallo Savana and Nero Volcano.

 

The motorcycle gets a 5-inch full-colour instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity

 

On the feature front, the motorcycle gets a 5-inch full-colour instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. An interesting feature though, is the ARAS (Advanced-Rider Assistance System) developed in-house by the brand with features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot assistant, lane change assistant and emergency braking. Aside from this the motorcycle also gets a 6-axis IMO, along with adjustable traction control and ABS.

 

 The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 246 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 21 litres

 

In terms of cycle parts, the Stelvio is built on a tubular steel frame and is suspended by a USD fork up front, adjustable for preload and rebound along with a rear monoshock, also adjustable by nature. Braking duties are handled by a twin disc setup on both ends, with 4-piston Brembo monobloc radial calipers. The motorcycle has a kern weight of 246 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 21 litres.  Coming to the powertrain, the adventure tourer is powered by a 1042 cc V-twin engine that delivers a maximum power output of 114 bhp at 8,700 rpm and a peak torque of 105 Nm at 6,750 rpm.  The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

# Moto Guzzi# Adventure Tourer# Moto Guzzi Stelvio# EICMA# EICMA 2023
