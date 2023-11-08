EICMA 2023: Moto Guzzi Stelvio Adventure Tourer Showcased
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
08-Nov-23 05:18 PM IST
Highlights
- Powered by a new 1042 cc engine that puts out 114 bhp and 105 Nm of peak torque.
- Offered in two colours- Giallo Savana and Nero Volcano.
- Gets a 5-inch full colour instrument cluster.
Moto Guzzi has showcased its latest offering, the Stelvio adventure-tourer at the 2023 EICMA trade show in Milan. First unveiled a few days back, this marks the return of the Stelvio nameplate to Moto Guzzi’s lineup after almost 8 years. The latest iteration of the motorcycle features an all-new design and gets a new 1042 cc engine in place of the 1151 cc mill on the older motorcycle.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: 2024 Honda NX500 Unveiled
The motorcycle is offered in two colours- Giallo Savana (Left) and Nero Volcano (Right)
The new Stelvio is a step up from its predecessor in terms of design. The motorcycle now features a singular headlamp unit, unlike the older model which sported a circular twin headlamp unit. The new motorcycle also gets a sculpted, sleeker-looking tank. Other design elements include an electrically adjustable windscreen, a split seat setup, and 19-inch tubeless spoked wheels up front and 17-inch wheels at the rear. The motorcycle is offered in two colours- Giallo Savana and Nero Volcano.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke Revealed
The motorcycle gets a 5-inch full-colour instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity
On the feature front, the motorcycle gets a 5-inch full-colour instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. An interesting feature though, is the ARAS (Advanced-Rider Assistance System) developed in-house by the brand with features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot assistant, lane change assistant and emergency braking. Aside from this the motorcycle also gets a 6-axis IMO, along with adjustable traction control and ABS.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Hero MotoCorp Concept 2.5R XTunt Unveiled
The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 246 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 21 litres
In terms of cycle parts, the Stelvio is built on a tubular steel frame and is suspended by a USD fork up front, adjustable for preload and rebound along with a rear monoshock, also adjustable by nature. Braking duties are handled by a twin disc setup on both ends, with 4-piston Brembo monobloc radial calipers. The motorcycle has a kern weight of 246 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 21 litres. Coming to the powertrain, the adventure tourer is powered by a 1042 cc V-twin engine that delivers a maximum power output of 114 bhp at 8,700 rpm and a peak torque of 105 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.
