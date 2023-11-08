EICMA 2023: Hero MotoCorp Concept 2.5R XTunt Unveiled
By Janak Sorap
2 mins read
08-Nov-23 11:39 AM IST
Highlights
- Hero MotoCorp Concept 2.5R XTunt showcased at EICMA
- Concept built for stunt street riding
- Equipped with active aero tech and follow me drone features
Hero MotoCorp’s pavilion at the EICMA 2023 trade show in Milan had interesting two-wheelers ranging from scooters to concepts. From the latter, what has caught our attention is the Concept 2.5R XTunt, which has been built for stunt riding, featuring a very distinctive design that caters to the demands of the next generation of riders who crave the thrill of urban freestyle.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Enter EU and UK With Vida EV Brand; Showcases Vida V1 Coupe
Looking at the concept bike, the exposed trellis frame and the engine seem to have been borrowed from the new Karizma XMR. The bike features edgy body panels with a tall seat and the tail section modified to perform stunts. The concept bike is suspended by USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear and rides on 17-inch wheels with slick tyres. According to Hero, the Concept 2.5R XTunt is designed to carve through corners with pinpoint precision, offering a ride that thrills and inspires confidence. The lightweight construction will help in maneuvering through tight spaces and bustling city streets with ease.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Revealed; First Maxi-Scooter From The Company
While not much has been disclosed about the powertrain, looking at the crankcase covers it’s safe to assume it to be the same 210 cc liquid-cooled unit from the Karizma XMR. Going by the concept bike’s name, expect it to have a displacement of around 250 cc, thus producing more power and torque.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R Scooter Unveiled, Rides On 14-Inch Wheels
Lastly, the official release from the manufacturer also mentions an active aero technology and follow me drone functions. Hero hasn’t disclosed any timelines for the Concept 2.5R XTunt so far. One could expect a sporty street naked with a higher capacity motor taking shape for the future lineup.
