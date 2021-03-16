Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Italian motorcycle brand Moto Guzzi, which is part of the Piaggio Group, marked its centenary on March 15, 2021. And Moto Guzzi celebrates the milestone at a time when the motorcycle brand is enjoying a fresh new season of success. The entire motorcycle range of Moto Guzzi has been extensively renewed with state-of-the-art technical features like electronic rider aids. The spread-winged eagle logo, the unmistakable Moto Guzzi emblem, dates back to the military service of the company's founders, Carlo Guzzi and Giorgio Parodi, in the Italian Royal Navy's Aviation arm during World War I.

Moto Guzzi announced Centenario models on its 100th anniversary

It was during the war that the two friends, and pilot Giovanni Ravelli, decided to go into motorcycle manufacturing once the conflict ended. Ravelli was killed in an accident in 1919 and was never able to achieve his dream. Guzzi and Parodi chose the Eagle as their symbol to commemorate their companion.

Piaggio Group Chairman and CEO Roberto Colaninno said, "The Moto Guzzi centenary is a proud moment both for the Piaggio Group, which was joined by the Eagle brand in 2004, and for Italian industry as a whole, not just the motorcycling sector. A capacity for innovation, boldness in moving ahead of the times, a competitive spirit, love for the product and meticulous attention to production quality are the skills that over the years Moto Guzzi has combined with its unique relationship with the local community. Ever since 1921, every Moto Guzzi bike that has gone out into the world has been built at the Mandello factory, the place where the company was set up exactly one hundred years ago. All this will continue through its second century of history. Moto Guzzi is an example of all-Italian excellence," added Colaninno. "It has gone down in our country's history without ever losing its youthful spirit and continues to inspire genuine passion among thousands of Guzzi bikers all over the world.

Giorgio Parodi, Moto Guzzi founder

Over its one hundred years, Moto Guzzi has won victories on racing circuits around the world, raising the Italian flag for an impressive 14 World Championship Titles. It was the motorbike of the speed record, the symbol of growth of a country looking to the future, the motorcycle of the police force and the army, and extended its vocation to the international stage, equipping the Californian Police and, more recently, the police forces in Berlin and many other European cities, as well as the sovereign's escort in Jordan. Moto Guzzi is also the motorcycle of the Corazzieri, the elite corps that escorts the President of the Italian Republic.

From the very start, Moto Guzzi has been the motorcycle of choice for long-distance travel. It was 1928 when Giuseppe Guzzi reached the Arctic Circle on his GT "Norge", starting a tradition that still continues, with travellers setting off on their Moto Guzzi bikes every day, somewhere in the world, bound for distant lands. Today, Moto Guzzi is a core division of the Piaggio Group, Europe's leading constructor of motorcycles and scooters, which has conserved Moto Guzzi's original characteristics, promoted its values and returned it to a forefront position.

