2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone, V7 Special Announced

The 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 models feature a new engine with more power and torque, and better equipment.

Preetam Bora
The 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 range gets a bigger engine with more power and higher-spec components expand View Photos
The 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 range gets a bigger engine with more power and higher-spec components

Highlights

  • Bigger 850 cc engine makes 65 bhp, 73 Nm
  • Wider rear tyres, updated frame, updated suspension and ergonomics
  • New 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 introduced in two flavours

Italian motorcycle brand Moto Guzzi has announced updated vesions of the brand's V7 range with the new Moto Guzzi V7 Stone and V7 Special with significant updates for 2021. The biggest change is the new engine, which has got a displacement bump to 850 cc from 744 cc. The capacity hike has made the 2021 models more powerful, with 25 per cent more power, taking the output from 52 bhp to 65 bhp, which is achieved at 6,800 rpm. The torque spread of the new engine is wide too, with 80 per cent of the torque available from 3,000 rpm. Peak torque is 73 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

qahl1l1g

The 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 range gets a higher displacement 850 cc engine with 65 bhp, 73 Nm

The higher displacement V7 is also larger than the V7 VIII it replaces, and the new bike gets a bigger exhaust system with new routing. The shaft drive is also bigger, and the rear wheel is shod with a wider 150 mm tyre. The KYB shocks are also larger, and the steering head gets additional bracing, and the rider's footpeg brackets have also been updated. Styling has also been tweaked a bit, with new side panels and a shortened rear mudguard which helps differentiate the new machine.

fe08k134

The V7 Special is the more retro-styled model with chrome, and twin clocks for the instrument console

The new V7 also gets an updated frame that features additional steel elements around the headstock, which helps improve stability. Rider comfort has also been improved with a new seat, as well as the revised footpegs. The 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 models will come with standard switchable traction control.

08qh7vko

The Moto Guzzi V7 Stone has more contemporary styling, with a blacked out look, LED lighting and LCD console

The Moto Guzzi V7 Stone has more contemporary styling, which is more of a blacked-out appearance, and gets full LED lighting, including a stylised headlight, as well as a LCD dash in a single round housing. The V7 Stone runs on cast alloy wheels with tubeless rubber.

60gqpcdo

The V7 Stone gets a single LCD console, while the V7 Special gets traditional clocks with speedo and rev counter

The Moto Guzzi V7 Special has more retro appeal, including dollops of chrome, a non-LED headlight, and twin clocks for the instrument console, which includes a speedo and rev counter. The V7 Special also comes with wire spoke wheels, a brown seat and a racing stripe along the fuel tank which underscored its connection with the original V7.

