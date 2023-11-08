EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show

EICMA, also known as the Italian Motor Show, serves as a significant platform for manufacturers to introduce their latest products and prototypes. This year's event in Milan, Italy saw prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcasing their newest offerings.

Here is an extensive list of the motorcycles and scooters unveiled at EICMA 2023:

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp gained attention with its 160 cc adventure-themed scooter, the Xoom 160, which made its world premiere alongside the Hero Xoom 125R and the all-electric Vida V1 Pro. Hero also revealed plans to enter the EU and UK markets with the Vida brand, launching the Vida V1 electric scooter by mid-2024. Additionally, they showcased a concept motorcycle, the 2.5R XTunt, designed for stunt riding.

EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Revealed; First Maxi-Scooter From The Company

EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R Scooter Unveiled, Rides On 14-Inch Wheels

EICMA 2023: Hero MotoCorp Concept 2.5R XTunt Unveiled

Hero MotoCorp To Enter EU and UK With Vida EV Brand; Showcases Vida V1 Coupe

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield revealed the second-generation Himalayan and made An entry into the electric motorcycle sector with the 'Him-E,' showcased in prototype form for the first time.

EICMA 2023: Royal Enfield Electric Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts

EICMA 2023: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Showcased

Honda

Honda presented its updated 2024 model year lineup for global markets at EICMA 2023. This lineup includes the 2024 CB650R and CBR650R models. The iconic Honda CBR600RR also made a return. Additionally, Honda introduced the MY24 CB1000 Hornet and the new NX500 for 2024, set to replace the Honda CB500X. Honda also confirmed that its E-Clutch technology will be available on production bikes starting in 2024.

EICMA 2023: MY24 Honda CB1000 Hornet Showcased

EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR

EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features

EICMA 2023: 2024 Honda NX500 Unveiled

Suzuki

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Suzuki, introduced two new motorcycles at EICMA 2023. These include the GSX-8R sportbike and the GSX-S1000GX, a sport-touring crossover, both based on existing platforms.

EICMA 2023: Suzuki Unveils the GSX-8R and GSX-S1000GX

Kawasaki

Kawasaki unveiled two new motorcycles at EICMA 2023: the fully-faired Ninja 500 and the Z500, a naked streetfighter, along with the Z7, a hybrid motorcycle.

EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 Unveiled

EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Z7 Hybrid Motorcycle Unveiled

Ducati

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the iconic Ducati 916, Ducati introduced a special limited version called the 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, with only 500 units produced.

EICMA 2023: Ducati Unveils Limited Edition 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916

KTM

KTM unveiled the all-new 2024 KTM 990 Duke, a mid-range naked sports bike succeeding the popular 890 Duke R.

EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke Revealed

CF Moto

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto unveiled the 450 MT, a mid-size ADV bike at EICMA 2023, based on the 450 cc parallel-twin engine platform shared with the 450 NK and the 450 SR motorcycles.

EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450 MT Adventure Motorcycle Revealed

MV Agusta

MV Agusta introduced the LXP Orioli adventure tourer at EICMA 2023, with production limited to just 500 units. This model pays tribute to Italian motorcycling legend and four-time Dakar winner Edi Orioli.

EICMA 2023: MV Agusta LXP Orioli Unveiled

Vespa

The Piaggio Group unveiled updated versions of the Vespa Primavera and Vespa Sprint S models at the 2023 EICMA show in Milan.

EICMA 2023: 2024 Vespa Primavera, Vespa Sprint S Unveiled

Moto Guzzi

Moto Guzzi unveiled its latest motorcycle, the Stelvio adventure-tourer, at the 2023 EICMA trade show in Milan. This marks the return of the Stelvio nameplate to Moto Guzzi's lineup after a hiatus of almost eight years.

EICMA 2023: Moto Guzzi Stelvio Adventure Tourer Showcased