Login

EICMA 2023: MY24 Honda CB1000 Hornet Showcased

The mighty naked is powered by the 2017 Fireblade’s mill
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

07-Nov-23 07:15 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MY24 Honda CB1000 unveiled
  • Powered by 2017 Fireblade’s motor
  • Gets a 5-inch TFT display and couple of rider aids

If litre-class motorcycles are your weak spot, Honda has just taken the wraps off the MY24 CB1000 Hornet at the 2023 EICMA trade show in Milan. The motorcycle gets a revised styling and fresh colour shades. The motorcycle replaces the semi-retro CB1000R which featured Honda neo sports styling and was powered by a 998cc inline-four that produced about 143 bhp which is quite low compared to the other naked litre-class bikes in the market.

 

Also Read: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR

And that is exactly where Honda has changed the deal with the new MY24 CB1000 Hornet. The street naked is powered by a new engine that has been derived from the 2017 Fireblade. While the company hasn’t revealed the spec, we know that the 2017 Fireblade had a peak power output of 189 bhp, which leaves a lot of room for decent power output from the CB1000 Hornet.

 

Also Read: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features

The motorcycle has been put together using a new twin spar frame, similar to the CB750 Hornet sold in the international markets. Apart from that, the cycle parts have been lifted from the CB1000R. You get 41 mm Showa fully-adjustable USD forks and a Showa monoshock. Coming to features and rider aids, the CB1000 Hornet comes with three pre-set riding modes, traction control, dual-channel ABS and a 5-inch TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity. 

# Honda CB1000 Hornet# Honda CB1000 MY24# Honda CB1000 unveiled
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar
8.9
0
10
2022 Mahindra Thar
10,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
₹ 35,959/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Toyota Glanza
9.2
0
10
2023 Toyota Glanza
6,000 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Renault Kwid
8.8
0
10
2020 Renault Kwid
19,334 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.35 L
₹ 9,742/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
8.0
0
10
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
50,252 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 21,277/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Creta
8.3
0
10
2019 Hyundai Creta
16,369 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 20,095/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Venue
9.2
0
10
2023 Hyundai Venue
1,188 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
₹ 32,475/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Stingray
2014 Maruti Suzuki Stingray
39,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.25 L
₹ 9,519/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
8.3
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
70,457 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra XUV700
9.0
0
10
2023 Mahindra XUV700
16,640 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 24.50 L
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
8.5
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
55,496 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Date Announced
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Date Announced
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-11232 second ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be launched on November 24, 2023 at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2023 festival in Goa.

EICMA 2023: Honda SC E: Electric Scooter Confirmed For Production
EICMA 2023: Honda SC E: Electric Scooter Confirmed For Production
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8738 second ago

The 'SC' in its name signifies that it is a scooter; can accommodate two swappable battery packs

EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-8305 second ago

After being discontinued in 2017, Honda has unveiled the MY24 CBR600RR for the European market

EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-5986 second ago

The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.

2024 Kia Carnival Facelift Specifications And Features Revealed; Gets A Refreshed Interior, Hybrid Powertrain
2024 Kia Carnival Facelift Specifications And Features Revealed; Gets A Refreshed Interior, Hybrid Powertrain
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3588 second ago

The two-tone cabin might look identical to the third-gen model at first glance, but there are a few changes.

7 Cars With Matte Paint That You Can Buy Straight From The Factory
7 Cars With Matte Paint That You Can Buy Straight From The Factory
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3496 second ago

All of these launches have happened in the last couple of years

EICMA 2023: Suzuki Unveils the GSX-8R and GSX-S1000GX
EICMA 2023: Suzuki Unveils the GSX-8R and GSX-S1000GX
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-2963 second ago

While the GSX-8R is the faired version of the GSX-8S street bike, the GSX-S1000GX is a sports tourer offering

2024 Volvo EM90 EV Interior Details Revealed Ahead Of Debut
2024 Volvo EM90 EV Interior Details Revealed Ahead Of Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 minutes ago

Volvo will unveil the EM90 on November 12

EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

41 minutes ago

The Him-E is said to be more than just a concept, with Royal Enfield calling it a ‘test laboratory’.

EICMA 2023: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Showcased
EICMA 2023: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Showcased
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The new Himalayan has been built from the ground up featuring a brand-new chassis, powertrain, and a fresh bag of electronics. India launch later this month

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • EICMA 2023: MY24 Honda CB1000 Hornet Showcased
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved