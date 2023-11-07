EICMA 2023: MY24 Honda CB1000 Hornet Showcased

If litre-class motorcycles are your weak spot, Honda has just taken the wraps off the MY24 CB1000 Hornet at the 2023 EICMA trade show in Milan. The motorcycle gets a revised styling and fresh colour shades. The motorcycle replaces the semi-retro CB1000R which featured Honda neo sports styling and was powered by a 998cc inline-four that produced about 143 bhp which is quite low compared to the other naked litre-class bikes in the market.

Also Read: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR



And that is exactly where Honda has changed the deal with the new MY24 CB1000 Hornet. The street naked is powered by a new engine that has been derived from the 2017 Fireblade. While the company hasn’t revealed the spec, we know that the 2017 Fireblade had a peak power output of 189 bhp, which leaves a lot of room for decent power output from the CB1000 Hornet.

Also Read: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features



The motorcycle has been put together using a new twin spar frame, similar to the CB750 Hornet sold in the international markets. Apart from that, the cycle parts have been lifted from the CB1000R. You get 41 mm Showa fully-adjustable USD forks and a Showa monoshock. Coming to features and rider aids, the CB1000 Hornet comes with three pre-set riding modes, traction control, dual-channel ABS and a 5-inch TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity.