EICMA 2023: 2024 Vespa Primavera, Vespa Sprint S Unveiled
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
08-Nov-23 04:43 PM IST
Highlights
- Updated Vespa Primavera and Sprint S Unveiled
- Three ICE options and two electric options showcased
- Engines range from 50 cc, 125 cc and 150 cc
The Piaggio Group has unveiled updated versions of its “small body” models, the Vespa Primavera and Vespa Sprint S at the EICMA 2023 show in Milan. Being more compact, as well as lighter than the Vespa GTS models, both the Primavera and Sprint S now get fully enclosed handlebars with new grips and switchgear. Also new is the inner side of the front shield, with a high quality look and feel. The Primavera now gets new five-spoked cast aluminium wheels, while the Sprint S gets six-spoked wheels. A major visual difference between the two models is the headlight, which is a round LED unit on the Primavera and a hexagonal LED unit on the Sprint.
Both the Primavera and Sprint S come in three petrol-powered engines ranging from 50 cc, 125 cc and 150 cc
Both scooters share the same power units, with three internal combustion units, and two electric options. The Vespa Primavera comes in three executions: Primavera, Primavera Tech, and Elettrica, while the Vespa Sprint S comes as Sprint S and Sprint S Elettrica. The four-stroke engines come in 50 cc, 125 cc and 150 cc displacement with three-valve heads and SOHC in an air-cooled format. The 150 cc unit looks set to be a punchy unit, putting out 14 bhp and a strong torque curve, and comes with a centrifugal clutch CVT transmission.
Two electric powertrain options are available for the Primavera and Sprint S respectively.
Even the seat has been improved across the various versions, thanks to the use of new materials that ensure a superior finish. The Tech version of Primavera also features the key-less start system and TFT instrumentation via which to manage the functions offered by the Vespa MIA multimedia platform. The analogue/digital instrument panel on the other versions is also new, while all now flaunt a full LED lighting system.
The Vespa Primavera Tech 125 and 150 models come with a 5-inch TFT dash.
Both instrumentations offer connectivity functions, with the top model including the powerful Vespa MIA infotainment app. The electric versions come in two levels of power, with the moped version offering maximum speed of 45 kmph. The motorcycle version is expect to exceed 90 kmph top speed. The e-Primavera and e-Sprint S are based on Piaggio’s experience with the 2021 Vespa Elettrica.
The Vespa Primavera was introduced in 1968 as a 125 cc model based on the 50 cc Vespa. Being a much more accessible model than the regular Vespa 125, the Primavera became a huge success. The Sprint variation followed a few years ago. The Vespa Primavera family was renewed in 2013, and it offered a light and agile city commuter which became a smaller, more compact alternative in the Vespa brand, compared to the larger GTS models. Now, in 2023, both the Primavera and Sprint models have been revised with more tech and features with more overall refinement.
